A 2-week encore in case you missed it!
Website: triartSP.com
Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers presents 19 curated diverse dances from 17 companies & studios: Akomi Dance, Alán L. Pérez, Barkin/Selissen Project, Brittany Woo, Cathartic Art, Degas Dance Studio, Emergence Dance Company, Emergent Dance Company, Jose Costas Contempo Ballet, Kairos, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, Mixed eMotion Theatrix, Pranamya Suri, Re:borN Dance Interactive, San Pedro City Ballet, Tonia Shimin, WestMet Classical Training + live interviews and scenes of San Pedro.
Special feature: Each piece will have a short introduction by the Artist, or an interview with Reichlin, or a short verbal introduction. Both programs are individual, with Program One/ Sept 19 (orig date) seeming a little more family driven with dances created before the Pandemic, and Program Two/ Sept 20 (orig date), a little more intense in subject matter, mostly with dances made during the Pandemic, but both with a diverse range.
The festival is supported in part by a grant from the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles. Funds also come from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and from City Councilman Joe Buscaino. LA C&D is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Links for two sizzle reels of the performances below!
RSVP for Encore of the San Pedro Festival of the Arts to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot