Encore of the San Pedro Festival of the Arts

Time: November 21, 2020 to December 6, 2020
Location: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://vimeo.com/showcase/san…
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: dance, festival
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
A 2-week encore in case you missed it!

Online at: vimeo.com/showcase/sanpedroartsfest

Nov.21- open only for two weeks through Dec 6, 2020.

Review at https://ladancereview.org/2020/10/02/covid-moves-dance-online-with-the-san-pedro-arts-festival/

Admission: FREE, family virtual event featuring dance! 
Contact Information: Executive Producer and Dance Director, Louise Reichlin, louisehr@lachoreographersanddancers.org, 213-385-1171
Website: triartSP.com

Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers presents 19 curated diverse dances from 17 companies & studios: Akomi Dance, Alán L. Pérez, Barkin/Selissen Project, Brittany Woo, Cathartic Art, Degas Dance Studio, Emergence Dance Company, Emergent Dance Company, Jose Costas Contempo Ballet, Kairos, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, Mixed eMotion Theatrix, Pranamya Suri, Re:borN Dance Interactive, San Pedro City Ballet, Tonia Shimin, WestMet Classical Training + live interviews and scenes of San Pedro.

Special feature: Each piece will have a short introduction by the Artist, or an interview with Reichlin, or a short verbal introduction. Both programs are individual, with Program One/ Sept 19 (orig date) seeming a little more family driven with dances created before the Pandemic, and Program Two/ Sept 20 (orig date), a little more intense in subject matter, mostly with dances made during the Pandemic, but both with a diverse range.

The festival is supported in part by a grant from the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles. Funds also come from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and from City Councilman Joe Buscaino. LA C&D is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Links for two sizzle reels of the performances below! 

