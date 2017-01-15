Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) In Food Discussion

Time: January 15, 2017 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Center Library Community Room
Street: 701 Silver Spur Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.pvpdemocrats.org/
Event Type: free, educational, activist, political, democratic
Organized By: PVP Democrats
The Palos Verdes Democrats will hear Tony Hale, a former chair of the state party’s Environmental Caucus, put forward the argument that if the Democratic Party is to be the party of science, we need to examine the issues related to genetically modified foods, and understand what the scientific evidence says about GMO's.
Seating available at 2:00 PM; open to all; handicapped accessible; free admission; free parking on the library’s roof, which is accessed from Deep Valley Dr. [https://goo.gl/eVBE5N].