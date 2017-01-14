 

Lessons From Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum

Event Details

Time: January 14, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Long Beach
Street: 241 Cedar Ave.
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://citizensclimatelobby.o…
Event Type: meeting, climate, adult, education, political, earth, action, congress, global
Organized By: Edric
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which lessons learned from the defeat of Washington State Carbon Tax Referendum will be discussed.

Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn). 

Free admission; handicapped accessible; all are welcome.  If convenient, RSVP to edric4ccl@gmail.com.

Enter the church (https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu) courtyard at the south-most screened gate on Cedar and follow the CCL signs to the meeting room or cross the courtyard to the elevator.  Free parking is available in the church lot on the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut (entrance is on the alley off of Chestnut): https://goo.gl/maps/BpHqtqtWz3r. The lot looks like this: https://goo.gl/maps/xurnVeBj2Fn (after rotating the view 90 degrees).  You will need a church parking pass on your dashboard to park for free; you can get one at our meeting room.

