 

Holiday Boat Parade Viewing Party

Holiday Boat Parade Viewing Party

Time: December 1, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: SS Lane Victory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://thelanevictory.org
Phone: 18189944661
Event Type: family
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Saturday, December 1st

Bring the family down to this fantastic evening of music, snacks, hot chocolate and really cool boats! The S.S. Lane Victory is one of the only ships to serve in WWII, The Korean War and Vietnam. Tours of this historic ship will be available throughout the night. We are the official viewing party of the Holiday Boat Parade with the best views in the harbor. 

We'll also have Christmas Carolers, Face painting and more!

Attending (1)

