Time: September 19, 2019 at 12pm to September 22, 2019 at 7pm
Location: Cabrillo Way Marina
Street: 2845 Miner St., Berth 43,
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90731
Website or Map: https://www.laharborboatshow.…
Phone: 949-757-5959
Event Type: boating, boat, shows
Organized By: Duncan McIntosh Company
Latest Activity: 40 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment.
Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, tenders and paddle craft such as kayaks and paddleboards are highlights of thewhich will host more than 60 exhibitors whose specialties include sailing lessons, guided cruising trips to Mexico, outboard motors, onboard accessories, marine financing, yacht brokerage services and more.
Comment
RSVP for LA Harbor In Water Boat Show to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot