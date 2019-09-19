LA Harbor In Water Boat Show

San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment.

Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, tenders and paddle craft such as kayaks and paddleboards are highlights of thewhich will host more than 60 exhibitors whose specialties include sailing lessons, guided cruising trips to Mexico, outboard motors, onboard accessories, marine financing, yacht brokerage services and more.