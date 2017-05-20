"Makin' Lemonade!" by Aprille

Yes, it’s a first! A harp on our stage! Harpist Aprille was discovered in our Tell Me Story workshop. With a little arm-twisting, we are proud to bring her to our IMA stage for her premier storytelling show at the IMA's Ray G. Clark Theater.



From her childhood in the Pacific Northwest, to her VISTA service in Baltimore in the 60s, through love, marriages, motherhood, and her corporate work-life at AAA, Aprille weaves humorous life tales, relishing memories and reflections from the paths she chose that ultimately led her to become a Certified Therapeutic Musician and embark upon her current vocation: “Comforting Harp Musician and Storyteller”. This will be the last performance of the IMA's 2016-2017 Storytelling Concert Series, so we would really love to have you share in the festivities and enjoy an afternoon of great entertainment with us. Experience Aprille’s “herstory” as she and her Harp enchant you with personal stories and musical refrains demonstrating how to keep on Makin' Lemonade while gaining wisdom & resilience.

You can buy tickets online: http://makinlemonade.eventbrite.com, or by visiting our website: http://www.imalosangeles.com. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last.



Ours is a small, intimate theater, and we do expect that this concert will sell out. So please, purchase your tickets today. Tickets for the performance are $20.00. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.

