 

Pick Of The Vine Season 16

Pick Of The Vine Season 16

Time: January 12, 2018 from 8pm to 9:30pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S Centre St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Event Description

We’re serving up another smorgasbord of short plays selected from over 500 submissions. This year’s top picks will be sure to entertain. “An electric, eclectic evening of live theatre.” — PRESS TELEGRAM

https://www.facebook.com/TheLittleFishTheatre

