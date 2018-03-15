The Balcony Scene, by Wil CalhounMarch 15, 2018 at 8pm to April 5, 2018 at 8pm
The Balcony Scene
by Wil Calhoun, directed by Bill Wolski
Mar 15 - Apr 5
Alvin is an historian who believes the world is declining into chaos and has taken refuge in his apartment. Karen is a diehard optimist with a high pressure job who moves in next door. They meet on their adjoining balconies and form a friendship that sets their two worlds on a collision course. "A sunny salute to romance." - L.A. Times
Little Fish Theatre
San Pedro’s Arts District
777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Ticket Range: $23 - $27 ($23 for opening night only)
Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee
Discounts Available for Groups of 10+
Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($25) and Patrons 25 and under ($15 – code “Hipster”)
Box Office: 310.512.6030
Thursday, March 15, 2018 8PM
Sunday, March 18, 2018 2PM (*Talkback)
Thursday, March 22, 2018 8PM
Sunday, March 25, 2018 2PM
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8PM
Thursday, March 29, 2018 8PM
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 8PM
Thursday, April 5, 2018 8PM
