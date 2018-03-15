 

The Balcony Scene, by Wil Calhoun

Event Details

The Balcony Scene, by Wil Calhoun

Time: March 15, 2018 at 8pm to April 5, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre, -, comedy
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Balcony Scene

by Wil Calhoun, directed by Bill Wolski

Mar 15 - Apr 5

Alvin is an historian who believes the world is declining into chaos and has taken refuge in his apartment. Karen is a diehard optimist with a high pressure job who moves in next door.  They meet on their adjoining balconies and form a friendship that sets their two worlds on a collision course.  "A sunny salute to romance." - L.A. Times

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $23 - $27 ($23 for opening night only)

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($25) and Patrons 25 and under ($15 – code “Hipster”)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

Thursday, March 15, 2018 8PM

Sunday, March 18, 2018 2PM (*Talkback)

Thursday, March 22, 2018 8PM

Sunday, March 25, 2018 2PM

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8PM

Thursday, March 29, 2018 8PM

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 8PM

Thursday, April 5, 2018 8PM

 

http://www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-balcony-scene/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Balcony Scene, by Wil Calhoun to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

Not Yet RSVPed (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted events
2 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Girls Basketball Advances To CIF-SS Semifinals
17 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Girls Basketball Advances To CIF-SS Semifinals

A season that has been nothing but grit and grind will continue on with a little more shine.The Mary Star High girls basketball team would make program history with a 48-38 victory over visiting Arrowhead Christian of Redlands in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5-AA quarterfinals on Wednesday. The historic part was, this is…See More
17 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
8 more…
Feb 15
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Beauty And The Beast at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

February 13, 2018 at 7pm to February 25, 2018 at 9pm
Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation! The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for…See More
Feb 15
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Feb 14
Luke Rosencrans posted an event
Thumbnail

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory! at The S.S. Lane Victory

February 17, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory on February 17th. Learn the history and workings of the only ship that served in WW2, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You'll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and woman who bravely served our country. You'll also discover several ways for you to be involved with our floating museum.Just announced! We'll have live performances from Marsha and Larry Covin along with Churchill and FDR impersonators at…See More
Feb 13
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Feb 11

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service