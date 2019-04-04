THE COUNTRY HOUSE by Donald Margulies at Little Fish Theatre, runs April 4-28

Time: April 4, 2019 at 8pm to April 29, 2019 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, 90731
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 3105126030
Event Type: comedy/drama/variety, theater
Organized By: Lisa
The Country House by Donald Margulies
Directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Featuring Belinda Howell, Frannie Morrison, Richard Perloff, Maire-Rose Pike, Patrick vest, Bill Wolski
One year after the death of a loved one, a family of actors gathers in their Berkshire home during the Williamstown summer theater season, wrestling with fame, art, and as always, each other. But when the events of the weekend go off-script, secrets are spilled and bonds are broken – threatening an already fragile foundation of a home brimming with old memories, new love, and discarded dreams.
Dates:
April 4 - April 28, 2019
Opening Night:
Thursday April 4, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($24/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)
Regular Performance Times:
Thursdays April 4 and April 18 at 8:00 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, April 5 through April 27 at 8:00 p.m.
Sundays April 14* and April 28 at 2:00 p.m.
*Talkback performance, with access to the actors and creative team
Prices:
$28 regular
$26 seniors
$24 opening night
$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”
Little Fish Theatre
San Pedro’s Arts District
777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Ticket Range: $15 - $28
Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee
Discounts Available for Groups of 10+
Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)
Box Office: 310.512.6030
https://www.littlefishtheatre.org/pond/
