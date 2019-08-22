 

THE LONESOME WEST at Little Fish Theatre

THE LONESOME WEST at Little Fish Theatre

Time: August 22, 2019 at 8pm to September 15, 2019 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, dark, comedy
Organized By: Lisa
Event Description

The Lonesome West

by Martin McDonagh, directed by Stephanie Coltrin

Aug 22 – Sep 15

In this dark comedy written by the Academy Award Winning Writer/Director of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Valene and Colman are brothers residing in the far reaches of rural west Ireland. Their father’s recent death finds them alone together in the family house, frequently and violently fighting over everything from potato crisps to poteen, and most importantly, over their inheritance. Add in a rumor about town that one of them may have murdered the father over a haircut-related insult, a local parish priest who tries desperately to save their souls, and a young girl who is their bootleg whiskey supplier, and you get a play that is both intensely hilarious and viscerally gripping.

ADVISORY: Graphic language, slurs, onstage violence, and dark themes.

Cast: Cylan Brown, Eliza Faloona, Brendan Kane, Bill Wolski

Shows:

Thursday, August 22, 2019 8PM

Friday, August 23, 2019 8PM

Saturday, August 24, 2019 8PM

Friday, August 30, 2019 8PM

Saturday, August 31, 2019 8PM

Sunday, September 1, 2019 2PM (*Talkback)

Friday, September 6, 2019 8PM

Saturday, September 7, 2019 8PM

Friday, September 13, 2019 8PM

Saturday, September 14, 2019 8PM

Sunday, September 15, 2019 2PM

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors$

$24 opening night 

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, August 30 only

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28 

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+ 

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

The Lonesome Westby Martin McDonagh, directed by Stephanie ColtrinAug 22 – Sep 15In this dark comedy written by the Academy Award Winning Writer/Director of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Valene and Colman are brothers residing in the far reaches of rural west Ireland. Their father's recent death finds them alone together in the family house, frequently and violently fighting over everything from potato crisps to poteen, and most importantly, over their inheritance.
