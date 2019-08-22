THE LONESOME WEST at Little Fish Theatre

Time: August 22, 2019 at 8pm to September 15, 2019 at 2pm
The Lonesome West
by Martin McDonagh, directed by Stephanie Coltrin
Aug 22 – Sep 15
In this dark comedy written by the Academy Award Winning Writer/Director of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Valene and Colman are brothers residing in the far reaches of rural west Ireland. Their father’s recent death finds them alone together in the family house, frequently and violently fighting over everything from potato crisps to poteen, and most importantly, over their inheritance. Add in a rumor about town that one of them may have murdered the father over a haircut-related insult, a local parish priest who tries desperately to save their souls, and a young girl who is their bootleg whiskey supplier, and you get a play that is both intensely hilarious and viscerally gripping.
ADVISORY: Graphic language, slurs, onstage violence, and dark themes.
Cast: Cylan Brown, Eliza Faloona, Brendan Kane, Bill Wolski
Shows:
Thursday, August 22, 2019 8PM
Friday, August 23, 2019 8PM
Saturday, August 24, 2019 8PM
Friday, August 30, 2019 8PM
Saturday, August 31, 2019 8PM
Sunday, September 1, 2019 2PM (*Talkback)
Friday, September 6, 2019 8PM
Saturday, September 7, 2019 8PM
Friday, September 13, 2019 8PM
Saturday, September 14, 2019 8PM
Sunday, September 15, 2019 2PM
Prices:
$28 regular
$26 seniors$
$24 opening night
$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”
Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, August 30 only
Little Fish Theatre
San Pedro’s Arts District
777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Ticket Range: $15 - $28
Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee
Discounts Available for Groups of 10+
Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)
Box Office: 310.512.6030
