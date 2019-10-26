"They Still Walk Among Us" by Barbara H. Clark

Time: October 26, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Institute of Musical Arts
Street: 3210 W. 54th St
City/Town: Los Angeles, Ca.
Website or Map: http://imalosangeles.com/our-…
Phone: (323) 300-6578
Event Type: performance, storytelling, reception
Organized By: Institute of Musical Arts
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
On Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back our very own Storyteller Barbara H. Clark in her solo concert, “They Still Walk Among Us”.
This spooky show was first presented to a sold out crowd at the Ray G. Clark Theater in 2013, and are some of Barbara’s best stories. We are delighted to have its revival launch our 10th storytelling season.
There are many things in life that defy rational explanation, things we don’t understand. But the fact that we don’t understand them does not mean they aren’t real. Why does a perfect stranger seem vaguely familiar, or entry into an unfamiliar building cause a shiver? Are there unknown forces out there that impact our lives?
You can buy tickets online at https://theystillwalkamongus.eventbrite.com or by visiting our website: www.imalosangeles.com or you can pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last. We'd love to have you share in the festivities and enjoy an afternoon of great entertainment. As is our custom at the Institute of Musical Arts, a reception will follow the performance. Ours is a small, intimate theater, and seating is limited, so please, purchase your tickets today. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.
