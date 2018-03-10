Saturday, March 10th, Pipe & Thimble Bookstore and Garden of Grace, Intention, and Wellness are teaming up for everyone who is #chronicallyfabulous!

Start off at Pipe & Thimble Bookstore, from 10am-12pm, with author of The Unchained Spirit and speaker, Barbara Lieberman, to discuss living well with chronic illness and receive your own Unchaining Your Spirit wellness journal.

"According to Barbara Lieberman, living with a chronic illness is like living with a monster in your closet. Unchaining Your Spirit: Living With Chronic Illness was written to help others facing similar challenges, with daily questions and exercises to help focus on living well while living with illness."

Then, head over to the fabulous local yoga studio, Garden of Grace, Intention, and Wellness, from 12:30pm-2pm, to join Lorrie Denning for an empowering Therapeutic Yoga class on the topic of Yoga and Self-care for Chronic pain.

* Posture imbalances and the effects on the body

* The breath's amazing ability to reduce stress and pain

* How our emotions affect the pain response

* Relaxation techniques to reduce muscle tension and pain

Lorrie will teach your various self-care techniques that will help you on your journey to manage and improve your chronic pain issues.

We will enjoy a gentle Yoga class with an emphasis on postural alignment, gentle stretching, stress reduction and a guided meditation.

Lorrie Denning is very familiar with the subject of chronic pain. Living with chronic pain for over 30 years, se has an intimate understanding of the challenges and triumphs in dealing with daily chronic pain. She is currently studying Yoga Therapy in Loyola Marymount University of Los Angeles. She hosts class Tuesday evening at GGIW Yoga.

This class is open to those living with pain, their families, friend and caregivers.

We are expecting a sold out event. Please do not delay in registering. $35 pre-registration! Pre-registration ends on March 7th! $40 at the door! Limited space, no guarantee walk-ins will receive the book!