 

Unchaining Your Spirit: Living with Chronic Illness

Event Details

Unchaining Your Spirit: Living with Chronic Illness

Time: March 10, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.GGIWyoga.com/works…
Phone: 3109977018
Event Type: book, discussion, &amp, yoga
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Saturday, March 10th, Pipe & Thimble Bookstore and Garden of Grace, Intention, and Wellness are teaming up for everyone who is #chronicallyfabulous! 
 

Start off at Pipe & Thimble Bookstore, from 10am-12pm, with author of The Unchained Spirit and speaker, Barbara Lieberman, to discuss living well with chronic illness and receive your own Unchaining Your Spirit wellness journal.
"According to Barbara Lieberman, living with a chronic illness is like living with a monster in your closet. Unchaining Your Spirit: Living With Chronic Illness was written to help others facing similar challenges, with daily questions and exercises to help focus on living well while living with illness."

 

Then, head over to the fabulous local yoga studio, Garden of Grace, Intention, and Wellness, from 12:30pm-2pm, to join Lorrie Denning for an empowering Therapeutic Yoga class on the topic of Yoga and Self-care for Chronic pain.

* Posture imbalances and the effects on the body
* The breath's amazing ability to reduce stress and pain
* How our emotions affect the pain response
* Relaxation techniques to reduce muscle tension and pain

Lorrie will teach your various self-care techniques that will help you on your journey to manage and improve your chronic pain issues.

We will enjoy a gentle Yoga class with an emphasis on postural alignment, gentle stretching, stress reduction and a guided meditation.

Lorrie Denning is very familiar with the subject of chronic pain. Living with chronic pain for over 30 years, se has an intimate understanding of the challenges and triumphs in dealing with daily chronic pain. She is currently studying Yoga Therapy in Loyola Marymount University of Los Angeles. She hosts class Tuesday evening at GGIW Yoga.

 

This class is open to those living with pain, their families, friend and caregivers. 

 

We are expecting a sold out event. Please do not delay in registering. $35 pre-registration! Pre-registration ends on March 7th! $40 at the door! Limited space, no guarantee walk-ins will receive the book!

Registration available in studio or via Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2E6775X 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Unchaining Your Spirit: Living with Chronic Illness to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Karen Cristy posted an event

Unchaining Your Spirit: Living with Chronic Illness at GGIW Yoga

March 10, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Saturday, March 10th, Pipe & Thimble Bookstore and Garden of Grace, Intention, and Wellness are teaming up for everyone who is #chronicallyfabulous!  Start off at Pipe & Thimble Bookstore, from 10am-12pm, with author of The Unchained Spirit and speaker, Barbara Lieberman, to discuss living well with chronic illness and receive your own Unchaining Your Spirit wellness journal. "According to Barbara Lieberman, living with a chronic illness is like living with a monster in your closet.…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA's Britney Delgado Signs With Marymount California University
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA's Britney Delgado Signs With Marymount California University

The Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer program would garner its second ever signing day ceremony on Thursday, as senior midfielder Britney Delgado, coming off a whirlwind eight days for her where she has scored 10 of her team-leading 20 goals this season, signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate women's soccer…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Galley 478 And TransVagrant - 7 Painters at Gallery 478

February 1, 2018 at 11am to March 11, 2018 at 7pm
TransVagrant and Gallery 478 are pleased to present 7 Painters included the works by Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCaffery, Marie Thibealt, Ted Twine and HK Zamani.  The exhibits will open will open with an artists's reception from 4 to 7pm.See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Jan 27

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Soccer Once Again Turns Away Narbonne
Jan 26

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Once Again Turns Away Narbonne

Until something drastically happens... San Pedro High girls soccer continues to rule in the Marine League.On Friday, the Pirates turned back yet another challenge from its fiercest competitor, Narbonne of Harbor City, this time in a 3-0 victory for sole possession of first place, which is usually the norm when these two rivals…See More
Jan 26
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service