Wonder Of The World - David Lindsay-AbaireJune 27, 2018 at 8pm to June 30, 2018 at 10pm
It's Commedy Tonight In Old San PedroJuly 20, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
BlessingJuly 1, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: June 27, 2018 at 8pm to June 30, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S Centre St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
It’s a wild ride to Niagara Falls in a barrel of laughs with this wacky comedy set at the famous landmark. Cass is in the throes of a seven-year itch. She has a list of 267 things that she’s dying to experience but feels stuck in a claustrophobic marriage. The discovery of her husband’s dirty little secret sets her on a frantic search for the life she thinks she’s missed out on. Her journey has her crossing paths with a host of crazy characters which should keep you in stitches from stem to stern.
Tickets: $25
Comment
RSVP for Wonder Of The World - David Lindsay-Abaire to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot