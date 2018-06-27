 

Wonder Of The World - David Lindsay-Abaire

Time: June 27, 2018 at 8pm to June 30, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S Centre St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

It’s a wild ride to Niagara Falls in a barrel of laughs with this wacky comedy set at the famous landmark. Cass is in the throes of a seven-year itch. She has a list of 267 things that she’s dying to experience but feels stuck in a claustrophobic marriage. The discovery of her husband’s dirty little secret sets her on a frantic search for the life she thinks she’s missed out on. Her journey has her crossing paths with a host of crazy characters which should keep you in stitches from stem to stern.

Tickets: $25

www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/

