San Pedro High School Boys Basketball 2016-2017

San Pedro High School Boys Basketball 2016-2017

The official team photo of the 2016-2017 San Pedro High School Boys Basketball team.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro Prep Sports 2016-2017 Final Year In Review
18 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro Prep Sports 2016-2017 Final Year In Review

San Pedro News Pilot 2016-2017 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year Football: Nick Ford & Raymond Geha (San Pedro). Girls Volleyball: Ally Spillane (Mary Star). Girls Cross-Country: Maya Richardson (San Pedro). Boys Cross-Country: Jesse Cuellar (San Pedro).Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star). Girls…See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted photos
19 hours ago
Andrew Silber promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2017 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football
19 hours ago
Lea Chazin's event was featured
Gray Caballeros at Grand Annex

June 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Michael Herzmark's annual musical excuse to show off for the neighbors! Ace San Pedro-based classic rock band doing some of the best Pop, Country and R & B hits of the ‘60s, that you haven't heard in years! The Monkees, Faron Young, Lee Dorsey, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Buck Owens and many more, The BEST and the BEST of the B Sides, too!See More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Lisa's 2 events were featured
20 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 3 blog posts were featured
20 hours ago
Melanie posted blog posts
Friday

