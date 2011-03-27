Deborah Grubb Schultz's Page

Joan Marie Wainwright died peacefully on July 3, 2023, just after sunrise surrounded by her family. In the weeks prior to her death, she acknowledged that her only remaining ailment was old age, having battled chronic pain for most of her adult life. Her family and loved ones, including the attentive staff at Morningstar Boise, cared for her, hovered over her and paid their respects to a great woman. She was 93. Joan was…See More
Not since the 1985-1986 season has the San Pedro High School girls basketball enjoyed a time quite like this.While other programs like the football, girls volleyball, softball, both cross-country teams and several others at the school gained some credible success over the years, even their boys basketball counterparts also winning CIF-Los Angeles City Section titles in…See More
Four hours.Two minutes.12 innings of sheer endurance, gutsy plays, clutch hits.Two overturned calls.One game-winning walk-off hit.That's just yet another chapter in the book of what has been a two-decades long rivalry between San Pedro High and Carson softball on Tuesday at the San Pedro High John M. & Muriel Olguin Campus.A Marine League game that had league title…See More
It's March Madness.. San Pedro Prep Softball style.A wild intersectional hometown showdown ended with a St. Patrick's Day delight on a Friday afternoon for Mary Star Of The Sea High softball.With two outs and two in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied, Mary Star junior shortstop Janelle Vega blasted the first pitch from San Pedro freshman…See More
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot