2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Sports Athletes Of The Year

In what has been a truly phenomenal 2016-2017 year in the annals of San Pedro Prep Sports, with Alice M. Baxter High, the new school on the block finally competing on the varsity stage in basketball, two CIF championship teams and even a Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum appearance, three major student athletes did it all.

Based on both their athletic exploits and academic achievements throughout the year, San Pedro High football graduate Nick Ford is the 2016-2017 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Sports Male Athlete Of The Year, while Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer forward Anna Vidovich and Mary Star High two-sport graduate Angela Pisano are the Female Athletes Of The Year.

Ford, a Utah signee, was the 2016 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Offensive Lineman Of The Year and Marine League Defensive Player Of The Year in helping guide the Pirates to a 10-3 record and a Division 1 semifinal berth, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Ford was a big part of the interior on both sides with 25 pancake blocks on offense, while producing 56 tackles (24 for a loss of yardage) and ten sacks on defense for San Pedro. Ford is a three-time All-Marine League and two-time All-City selection.

Vidovich, a Stevens Institute Of Technology signee, helped lead POLA to their first CIF-LACS championship in Division 2, scoring 25 goals and leading the entire LACS with 24 assists, scoring the tying goal in the Division 2 final against Grant on March 3, sending it into overtime. Vidovich graduated as a two-time All-City selection and the senior co-class president at POLAHS, playing in three straight CIF-LACS finals her final three years at POLA finishing with 54 career goals and 37 career assists.

Pisano became the most prolific scorer in quite some time in the Mary Star girls basketball program with an unorthodox floating jump shot which produced 1,612 career points, and she helped the volleyball team win three straight Santa Fe League titles with her awesome array of setting, devastating jump serve, and a willingness to do whatever else was needed on the court. Pisano is an eight-time all-league selection combined in both sports, and is an All-CIF Southern Section selection in basketball this past season after pacing the Stars to the Division 5-A quarterfinals.

Congratulations to all three fine student athletes who all graduated with a 4.0 GPA or higher!