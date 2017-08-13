3 More San Pedro Prep Softball 2017 Grads Make Late Signings

Most recently in late June and early July, three more San Pedro Prep Softball graduates from the class of 2017 recently hooked up and signed on to play at the next level.

Just a month after pitching San Pedro High softball to the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I championship with a 102-degree fever in a spirited effort against Banning on May 20, pitcher Cindy Robles has signed to play at Long Beach State University. The two-time All-City selection went 19-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 198 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched, 11 shutouts, three no-hitters, and a perfect game.

Robles joins former Pirate greats Taylor Petty-Sullivan (2012 CSULB grad) and Hannah DeGaetano (2014 CSULB grad) who ended up playing for the 49ers.

Port Of Los Angeles High shortstop Robin Grayson signed to play at Dickinson State in North Dakota, which is where her sister Brianna finished up at after winning three CIF-LACS Division III titles for the Polar Bears as the school's first-ever catcher. Grayson hit .372 with a home run and 14 RBIs for the Division I semifinalists, garnering an All-Coliseum League first team selection after not playing her sophomore and junior seasons.

Finally, Mary Star High catcher Gianna Fletcher would sign on to play collegiate softball at Pace University in Westchester, New York.

After catching nearly 1,000 strikeouts during her four-year career being behind the plate for former Mary Star softball great Marina Vitalich (George Mason) during her freshman and sophomore years, and sophomore-to-be Alessandra Samperio for her senior year this past season, Fletcher hit .368 with a home run and 17 RBIs, while also contributing a sparkling .991 fielding percentage.

Not only that, Fletcher was a middle blocker her final three years at Mary Star, racking up three straight Santa Fe League championships in girls volleyball.