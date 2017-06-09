Can San Pedro Spinal Decompression Therapy Help You?

Expert Chiropractors Help Patients Heal With San Pedro Spinal Decompression

If you suffer from neck and back pain and live in San Pedro, spinal decompression therapy may help you feel better.

As one of the few chiropractic offices in the area with a spinal decompression table, we’re here to provide you with some facts.

What is Spinal Decompression?

Spinal decompression is a non-surgical procedure.

You simply lay on a special table, and comfortable straps are secured around your body in specific areas.

A trained specialist enters the amount of movement necessary to help your particular condition into a computer and sets a time period for your treatment.

Then, the machine gently stretches your spine.

By promoting movement of fluid and oxygen, this traction can relieve some of the pressure on the discs in your spine, especially bulging discs that may be pressing on nerves.

And the good news is that preliminary studies have shown positive results.

“A new decompression table system applying fifteen 60 second tractions of just over one half body weight in twenty one-half hour sessions was reported to give good or excellent relief of sciatic and back pain in 86% of 14 patients with herniated discs and 75% of patients with facet joint arthrosis. (Shealy, C.N.,Borgmeyer, V., AMJ. Pain Management 1997,7:63-65).”

However, not all treatments are the same.

For the Best San Pedro Spinal Decompression Therapy:

Find a trained and experienced expert who knows what they are doing!

When it comes to your spine, you want to be careful and avoid unnecessary risks.

With this in mind, be sure to meet with an experienced chiropractor before having spinal decompression therapy. They will examine your medical condition and specific issues thoroughly before proceeding with any kind of treatment.

If spinal decompression therapy is a good fit for you, they will develop a plan to help you feel better and oversee the entire process.

This means that when you are ready, they will ensure that the spinal decompression table is set up correctly, the right calculations are entered into the computer and that you actually experience positive results from the entire experience.

Follow-up with physical therapy.

A nd while spinal decompression therapy can help you feel better, know that it’s just a single part of your overall, wellness plan.In addition to this treatment, your chiropractor will usually want you to do physical therapy, special exercises and more.

Depending on your unique situation, you may need massage therapy, nutritional guidance, weight loss assistance, chiropractic adjustments, etc. to ease your pain and feel better.

Spinal decompression works best when accompanied by a complete therapy plan specific to your physical requirements.

Start to Get Your Life Back.

While spinal decompression can reduce pain and help people do more of the activities they love, it’s not for everyone. That’s why it’s important to do your research before moving forward with this treatment.

Be sure to find an established chiropractor who has extensive experience with spinal decompression therapy. This way, they can address your specific issues and see if it is a fit for your overall, health care needs.

Plus, they can monitor the process to ensure it is done correctly and that you get the best results possible!

Now, are you ready find out more about San Pedro Spinal Decompression Therapy?

Please contact us here for more information: 310-831-0003 Ext. 1.