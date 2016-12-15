Daichi Kusunoki Leads All-SFL Selections For 2016 Mary Star FB

Although the Mary Star High football team didn't make the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record (1-2 Santa Fe League), the Stars still were well represented in the All-Santa Fe League selections as they garnered eight picks, including senior two-way lineman Daichi Kusunoki as the league's Lineman Of The Year.

Kusunoki was a frightening menace to opposing teams offensively as he had the uncanny knack of making tackles for losses as a stout defensive lineman, and also opened some holes as an offensive lineman.

Joining the two-year veteran on the All-Santa Fe League first team are fellow senior two-way lineman Izzy Amalfitano, senior QB/LB/K Robert Enciso, junior offensive lineman Kaze Hayashi, senior two-way lineman Matt Sestich, and senior WR/DB Jaime Casiano Jr. Making second team All-SFL are senior WR/DB Hunter Bjazevich and senior running back Jasen Watanabe.

In spite of missing the playoffs, Mary Star made a great account of themselves during the year on defense, keeping four teams out of the end zone, and shutting out Verbum Dei of Los Angeles and St. Monica of Santa Monica in back-to-back weeks during October, while also knocking off Linfield Christian of Temecula, 15-13 on September 9.