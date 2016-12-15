Ford Leads Nine SPHS Football 2016 All-City D-1 Selections

The San Pedro High football team was rewarded with another strong season by the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, as the 2016 Pirates garnered nine All-City Division 1 selections after finishing 10-3 and reaching the Division 1 semifinals.

Getting one of the high honors was senior two-way lineman Nicolas Ford, as he was bestowed the honor of 2016 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 Offensive Lineman Of The Year.

Ford, who has 17 NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers, was the anchor of a bruising offensive line that was able to guide the Pirates to 4,004 total yards of offense and 43 offensive touchdowns, registering 25 pancake blocks on the year. The three-year veteran & two-time All-City selection was also a terror on defense with 56 tackles (43 solo), 24 tackles for loss and ten sacks, also forcing a fumble while breaking up two passes at the line of scrimmage.

With this latest postseason honor, Ford joins an elite fraternity of former City Section Players Of The Year in San Pedro football lore of Jim Decker (1950), Ron Barber Sr. (1962), Bryan Castaneda (1993), Melvin Yarbrough (1996), Holman Wiggins (1997), Alonzo Lefridge (2008, Defensive MVP), Kris Bass (2010, Defensive MVP), Kenny Potter (2011, Offensive Co-MVP), Pete Palacios (2013, Defensive Co-MVP), Chris Alvidrez (2014, Defensive MVP) & Mike Spinosa (2014, Lineman Of The Year).

San Pedro, who finished second in the Marine League at 4-1 (only losing to eventual three-time CIF-LACS Division 1 champion Narbonne of Harbor City), would get five All-City Division 1 first team selections.

Senior wide receiver Raymond Geha (40 catches, 645 yards, 6 TDs) and senior kicker Tanner Carcamo (8-of-9 FGs, 38-of-43 PATs) made first team offense, while senior defensive back Luis Padilla (team-leading 103 tackles, INT, 4 pass deflections), junior linebacker Sean Davenport (77 tackles, INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections, blocked PAT) and senior linebacker Sohl Gafa (71 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks), made first team defense.

Davenport also led the Pirates in rushing with 831 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 111 carries.

Second team All-City offense includes senior quarterback Austin Jackson (94-for-167 passing, 1,407 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs; 401 yards rushing, 3 rushing TDs) and junior offensive lineman Kenny Howard (13 pancake blocks), while senior linebacker Nick Zabatta (44 tackles) made All-City second team defense.

Geha and Zabatta makes All-City for the second year in a row.