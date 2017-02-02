Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor for Longshore Workers, Construction Employees and More

Tips to choose the right chiropractic treatment and massage therapy for you!

Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness

Longshore workers, construction employees, and others, have you heard that if you find the best San Pedro chiropractor and massage therapist, you’ll feel better on the job and enjoy your work more? Well, this is true!

Per The National Center for Complementary Integrative Health, “spinal manipulation appears to benefit some people with low-back pain and may also be helpful for headaches, neck pain, upper- and lower-extremity joint conditions, and whiplash-associated disorders.”

And according to Spine-Health, “research has shown that — in general — massage is a beneficial and safe therapy. It can relieve stress, relax tightened muscles, and increase endorphins.”

But, there are both good and bad chiropractors and massage therapists out there so how do you find the right one for you?

3 Tips to Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor and Massage Therapist for Longshore Workers, Construction Employees and More!



1. Check background and experience.



This may seem like a no-brainer, but before you see any type of health professional, you want to ensure they have the appropriate licenses, education and experience to provide care.

Check websites for information, online reviews and additional research to ensure that you find a qualified practitioner in chiropractic care, massage therapy or whatever kind of treatment you seek. This may take some time and effort, but it will save you money and hassle in the future. Plus, if you don’t do your research, you risk seeing someone who can actually make you feel worse!



2. You should feel comfortable during the experience.



Once you find a chiropractor or massage therapist to fit your needs, call their office and ask questions. Find out costs and what you actually pay for on your first visit. Many times, there is no fee involved for your initial consultation.

Also, ask about your treatment, privacy issues, what’s involved, how long it will take, where you should park, and more. This way, you will have a better understanding of what’s involved and get a feel for each office environment.

Once you decide and go in for your appointment, check how you feel. The staff members should be welcoming and professional. And they should provide the treatment you requested, give tips or exercises to help you feel better, and answer any questions that you may have.



3. How does your body feel afterwards?



After your appointment, do you feel mentally and physically better?



Do you know what you need to do to improve your health at work moving forward?



After seeing a chiropractor or getting a massage, you should feel good about your overall experience. While you may have some soreness from your particular treatment, do you think your appointment helped you? Would you go back again? Also, ask yourself if you would refer your friends and family members to this professional.

It takes time and research to find the best San Pedro chiropractor and massage therapist for your specific needs.

And this is especially true if you have the aches and pains that come with being a longshore worker or construction employee and doing “hands-on” work. Not only do you have to find a trained and experienced professional to help you with your specific needs, but you also have to find an office that can provide an appointment that fits your busy schedule.

A good chiropractor or massage therapist can work on your specific injuries and pains to help you feel better. But, you need to spend some time conducting research and assessing your treatment for the best care possible. This takes extra effort, but it is well worth it in the end. When you find the right person, you’ll feel better overall and enjoy your job even more!

Are you ready to find the best San Pedro chiropractor and massage therapist for you?

Call our San Pedro Pain & Wellness office for more information and schedule your free, massage therapy session here.