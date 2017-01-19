San Pedro Longshore Workers - Simple steps to feel better on the job each day.

By Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness

San Pedro longshore workers put in long, back-breaking hours.

They are responsible for securing, loading and unloading hundreds of containers in Long Beach and Los Angeles on a daily basis. And these shipments include anything from large commodities of gravel, cars, grains, and more to food, clothing and other cargo that cannot be shipped via alternative methods.

Without their efforts, businesses and consumers would not receive all of the international products they need to survive.

The work needs to be done, and with it, comes many aches and pains.

With this in mind, here are…

Health Tips for San Pedro Longshore Workers

Watch your back.

It doesn’t take much to throw your back out. You can simply turn the wrong way, pick up an item that is too heavy, slip on wet pavement, and more.

That’s why it’s important to remind yourself on a daily basis to watch your various movements and be smart. With long hours and little sleep, it can be easy to make a mistake. But, one small error can leave you off-the-job with a back injury for months… or even in need of surgery.

Warm up.

This may sound silly, but it you start to move large equipment and cargo without warming up your body (especially early in the morning), you can get a serious strain or muscle injury.

Before starting your workday, do a few stretches and warm up your hamstrings, back, legs, arms, neck, shoulders, and more. Not only will this movement help you avoid injury, but it will get your blood flowing and boost your energy too.

Prevent injury with massage therapy.

After a long shift working at the dock, your body will let you know. You’ll feel aches and pains all over, and this can leave you tired and miserable. When possible, try to schedule a massage after a long, work period.

Your experienced therapist can focus on the areas of your body that need the most help. And by relaxing tense muscles, you’ll be less likely to aggravate them more at work and see more freedom of movement.

Massage therapy is not just about relaxing, it’s about treating certain body parts so that you can continue your work with less pain.

Longshore Workers in San Pedro, you can feel better at work!

These are just a few, simple tips to help you feel better before, during and after work so you can be at your best… physically and mentally. By taking a few precautions, you can help to extend your career and avoid sick days.

Look for more tips from San Pedro Pain & Wellness here soon. In the meantime, if you’d like to schedule your massage therapy session now, or need more information, please contact us here.