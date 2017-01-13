 

How’s that New Year’s Resolution Going?

Tips from Your San Pedro and Torrance Chiropractors

Torrance Chiropractors

By Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & Wellness and South Bay Pa...

Happy 2017!

It’s already the 4th day in the New Year so I have to ask… how’s that New Year’s resolution coming along?

The top resolutions for 2017 per StatisticBrain were:

21.4% Lose Weight – Healthier Eating

12.3% Life/Self-Improvement

8.5% Make Better Financial Decisions

7.1% Quit Smoking

6.3% Do More Exciting Things

Do any of these sound familiar?

Well, if you’re like most people, you may have already ruined your chances of seeing your resolution become a reality. Stats show that 41% of people make resolutions, and 42.4% of those people fail each year at their resolution.

With this, it might be time to nix the resolution and set some solid goals instead!

And we’re here to help. Whether you want to lose weight, be more active or just feel better over all, here are our tips to help you succeed…

1. Write down your goals.

What do you really want to do this year? Do you want to lose twenty pounds, gain more strength, be able to do 20 push-ups, or something else?
Be specific and make a list of the exact goals you want to accomplish.

2. Get some help.

If you don’t know what to do to make your goals a reality, or just need some professional guidance, ask a health expert. Stop by our office for an initial consultation and get tips on nutrition, exercises for your specific needs and more.
You can even get a therapeutic massage while you’re here and relax in our spa area in San Pedro!


3. Form a support group.

It can be really difficult to reach goals on your own… especially if you are making significant changes to your activity level and eating habits. With this in mind, seek out family and friends who can give you encouragement and do activities with you.

Also, have your physical therapist, nutritionist, chiropractor, or other healthcare professional monitor your progress and provide suggestions. If you know you are being watched and paying for reviews, you will probably be more likely to stick to your new eating and exercise routine!


Your San Pedro and Torrance Chiropractors and Team Know You Can Make Positive Changes in 2017!

Making a change is never easy… especially when it comes to diet and exercise. But it is possible. You just need to set specific goals and then take baby steps to reach those goals.

Along the way, get encouragement from family and friends and check-in with your healthcare professional regularly to monitor your status. This way, if you slip up (eat the entire bag of chips in the cupboard, skip the gym, etc.), you can remedy the situation and start “fresh” as soon as possible.

Our San Pedro and Torrance chiropractors and their teams are here help.

Make your appointment today for massage, chiropractic, spinal decompression, and other treatments in our Torrance or San Pedro office, office here.

