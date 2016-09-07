Hanjin bankruptcy disrupts shipping at L.A. and Long Beach ports

A bankruptcy filing by South Korea’s Hanjin Shipping Co. is rippling through the global supply chain, stalling the delivery of goods as the firm’s ships sit anchored off ports across the world, including in Southern California.

The holdup — driven by concerns the world’s seventh-largest shipping line could not pay ports and terminals — comes at a crucial time for retailers that are bringing in products for the holiday shopping season.

Hanjin, which reportedly stopped taking new bookings, accounts for 2.9% of the global shipping trade, according to data firm Alphaliner. And its troubles are expected to raise costs as companies look for space on competing shipping lines.

