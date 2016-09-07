Cthulhu Mural - H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival

Tentacles and eyeballs fill an outdoor wall in honor of horror and sci-fi writer H.P. Lovecraft. Cthulhu was his most famous monster.

Commissioned by the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival to highlight the literary legacy of 20th century horror and science fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft, you can find the mural by Oakland-based artist Skinner in a back parking lot. -

