 

STARS at The Music Center's 38th Annual Very Special Arts Festival

San Pedro students will join more than 5,000 students of all abilities to be stars for the day in The Music Center’s 38th Annual Very Special Arts Festival this coming Friday, October 21, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. 

The students will participate in continuous performances on two outdoor stages, attend visual and performing arts workshops, tackle a “Heroes in Training” obstacle course, and enjoy a showcase of exotic animals, guide puppies, stilt walkers, mimes, a disco and much more. 

This free festival, The Music Center's largest ever and the only one of its kind in LA, shines the light on the artistic achievements of students of all abilities and gives them the chance to celebrate heroes in our communities. 

