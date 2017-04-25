 

How to Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor

Local South Bay chiropractor provides tips to help you find the best care possible.

By Misa Zaker, D.C.Spinal decompression therapy with Torrance chiropractor Misa Zaker, DC

Looking for the best Torrance chiropractor in your local area? Well there is a lot to consider. According to recent studies in the Journal of manipulative and physiological therapeutics 34(5):274-89 · June 2011, Evidence-Based Guidelines for the Chiropractic Treatment of Adults With Headache:

“Evidence suggests that chiropractic care, including spinal manipulation, improves migraine and cervicogenic headaches. The type, frequency, dosage, and duration of treatment(s) should be based on guideline recommendations, clinical experience, and findings.”

Yes, chiropractic care has been proven to help people with headaches, muscle issues, back and neck pain, and more. But, you need to find the best treatment for your particular issues. So if you want to give chiropractic care a chance, there are a few things to consider when looking for a practitioner in your local area…

How to Find the Best Torrance Chiropractor

1. Ask for referrals.

 If you want to find a good chiropractor, start by asking your medical doctor, friends and family members for referrals. While some traditional doctors may have a negative reaction to your request for chiropractic care, many are open to all forms of treatment today and look at your overall, body wellness. These doctors may have a list of chiropractic referrals for you.

And when you ask friends and family members for referrals, you’ll find that they may have both good and bad stories to tell. That’s because, like any profession, there are good and bad chiropractors out there. Listen to what they have to say and then…

2. Conduct your own research.

Once you have a few referrals from trusted sources, go online and conduct your own research. Find out what each chiropractor specializes in, if they have the appropriate licenses and training to practice, experience levels, customer reviews, and more.

Review all of the information and pick a few, chiropractors in your local, Torrance area to check out further. Next…

3. Call your insurance company.

Before you go to see a new chiropractor, call your insurance company to see if your treatment will be covered and at what rate. This way, you will know how much your visits are going to cost you in advance. Many chiropractic offices will work with you and your budget so you can get the care you need as cost-effectively as possible. And finally…

4. Ask questions.

When you have all of the information and have a few chiropractors to choose from, give each office a call. Ask about the chiropractor’s specialities, experience level, typical treatment process, fees, parking, and any other questions you may have. This will give you a better understanding of each chiropractor’s facility and help you get a feel for the right one for you.

Start to Feel Better!

While it takes time to find just the right chiropractor for your specific needs, it’s important to make the effort and ask questions in advance. This way, you will get the care you need to really feel better and know costs and treatment lengths in advance.

Now, are you ready to find the best Torrance chiropractor for your specific needs?

Contact us here for your free, initial consultation.

