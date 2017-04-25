Tips to Find the Best Massage Therapist in the South Bay

By Misa Zaker, D.C.

Ar Are you looking for a great massage in San Pedro, CA? Well, it’s no wonder. Massage therapy can help you feel better.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic reports that, “studies of the benefits of massage demonstrate that it is aneffective treatment for reducing stress, pain and muscle tension.” Also, “while more research is needed to confirm the benefits of massage, some studies have found massage may also be helpful for: anxiety, digestive disorders, fibromyalgia, headaches, insomnia related to stress, myofascial pain syndrome, soft tissue strains or injuries, sports injuries, [and] temporomandibular joint pain.”

Today, massage is much more than a spa treatment you receive simply for relaxation. It’s a much-needed therapy that can significantly help people live better lives with less aches and pains. But to get the most out of your massage, it’s essential to find a therapist with the right training, experience and knowledge. And with so many options in the South Bay area, it can be difficult.

With this in mind, here are some tips to…

Find a Great Massage in San Pedro, CA to Feel Better.

1. Ask your friends.

More than likely, your friends have a favorite massage therapist that they have visited. Ask for referrals and get the details on their experience and why they liked a particular treatment.

Now, if you need to focus on a particular injury or pain, you’ll want to ask your doctor for input. Usually, your medical doctor will be able to provide a referral or at least tell you what you need to look for and avoid in your treatment.

Make a list of potential, massage therapists from the recommendations you receive. Conduct some online research for each, and then…

2. Prepare your questions.

Before you go to a new massage therapist, create a list of questions. What is the experience level, cost, treatment available, parking situation, and more?

When you finish your list, call the offices on your list and get your questions answered. From here, you will get a good feel as to the right person to see and be able to make your first appointment.

3. Be vocal.

When you go in for your treatment with a new massage therapist, be sure to tell them exactly why you are there, medical conditions they need to know about, things you want to avoid, and more. The more they know about you and your expectations, the better your treatment… and outcome will be. Plus, if you voice your concerns in advance, you will be more relaxed during your session.

Get the most out of your San Pedro massage!

Finding the best massage in the San Pedro area can be a challenge. There are many facilities and professionals to choose from. With this in mind, ask you for referrals from your doctor and friends and then conduct your own research. Call various facilities and ask questions.

Then, make an appointment and be vocal at your first appointment. This way, the massage therapist will know exactly how to treat you for your medical issues, expectations and more. This way, you will get the best massage possible!

Do you have questions about getting the best massage possible in the local, San Pedro area?

We’re here to answer your questions today!