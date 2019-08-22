 

LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro

LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro

LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro

New and Brokerage Boats will Dock at Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles Harbor 
September 19-22, 2019

San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment.

 
Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, tenders and paddle craft such as kayaks and paddleboards are highlights of the LA Harbor Boat Show, which will host more than 60 exhibitors whose specialties include sailing lessons, guided cruising trips to Mexico, outboard motors, onboard accessories, marine financing, yacht brokerage services and more.

During the weekend, Cabrillo Way Marina doubles in size, its docks filled with boats at various price points and tailored toward every boater’s experience level. “Dealers are on deck and are ready to play matchmaker between boat and buyer,” says Baker. “Plus, expanding from 2018, we have more than 32,000 square feet of dock space, shuttle service and ample parking for our guests.”

 

More than 60 dealers will be participating in the four-day event, including Naos Yachts, California Yacht Company, Denison Yachting, Canadian Electric Boat Company, Hampton Yacht Group of California, Newport Yachts Inc., Long Beach Yacht Sales, Silver Seas Yachts, South Coast Yachts, West Coast Yachts and many more.

 

“This is an exciting time for LA Harbor,” says Baker. “Along with the notoriety of Los Angeles Harbor, it also features a water depth of 53 feet, creating an in-water playground of the best yachts and biggest vessels showcased on the West Coast. The LA Harbor Boat Show is the first stop to creating on-the-water memories to last a lifetime.”

 
For the latest in show features and dealer information, visit www.LAHarborBoatShow.com.

Views: 2

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Jennifer Becker posted a blog post

LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro

LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San PedroPosted by Jennifer Becker on August 22, 2019 at 2:42pmView BlogLA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San PedroNew and Brokerage Boats will Dock at Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles Harbor September 19-22, 2019…See More
29 minutes ago
0 Comments
Jennifer Becker posted an event
Thumbnail

LA Harbor In Water Boat Show at Cabrillo Way Marina

September 19, 2019 at 12pm to September 22, 2019 at 7pm
San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment. …See More
40 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
8 more…
22 hours ago
Profile IconGeneses Davis and Maris Ahmed joined San Pedro News Pilot
22 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

On The Surface - Wallpaper From 1797 To The Present at Palos Verdes Art Center

September 7, 2019 at 10pm to October 26, 2019 at 5pm
https://pvartcenter.org/portfolio-item/on-the-surface/See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
9 more…
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019 Prep Girls Volleyball Preview: SP & Mary Star Opens Off August 26
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Monday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service