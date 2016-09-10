Mary Star High Football Goes A Long Way To Stun Linfield Christian

TEMECULA - Are you a believer now?

It was a three-hour long trip for Mary Star High football, taking the long ride to Temecula in facing a Linfield Christian team that a year ago, was seven points short of a CIF-Southern Section championship and was the top ranked CIF-SS Division 7 team coming in. The long trip home was pretty much filled with joy.

The Stars fell behind early on, jumped to lead in the third quarter, and held on late for what could be categorized as the biggest victory for the program in such a long time, a 15-13 triumph over the Lions at Linfield Christian High.

Just two seasons ago, Mary Star wasn't able to get to three wins. Now, the Stars are 3-0 for the first time in nearly two decades and is now 9-5 in one-and-a-half seasons under head coach Jason Gelber.

Senior quarterback Robert Enciso would give the Stars an 8-7 lead at halftime by rushing for a touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion, while senior running back Jasen Watanabe's eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter would increase the lead to 15-7. Linfield Christian (1-1) would score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Mary Star's defense stood tall and stopped the potential game-tying two-point conversion.

With this gigantic victory, the Stars return home to Daniels Field next Friday at 7 pm against Pasadena Poly (3-0), who defeated Dymally of Los Angeles by forfeit (not enough players cleared to play).

(Note: Photo courtesy of Nathan Linayao)