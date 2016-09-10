 


Sports Editor

Mary Star High Football Goes A Long Way To Stun Linfield Christian

TEMECULA - Are you a believer now?

It was a three-hour long trip for Mary Star High football, taking the long ride to Temecula in facing a Linfield Christian team that a year ago, was seven points short of a CIF-Southern Section championship and was the top ranked CIF-SS Division 7 team coming in. The long trip home was pretty much filled with joy.

The Stars fell behind early on, jumped to lead in the third quarter, and held on late for what could be categorized as the biggest victory for the program in such a long time, a 15-13 triumph over the Lions at Linfield Christian High.

Just two seasons ago, Mary Star wasn't able to get to three wins. Now, the Stars are 3-0 for the first time in nearly two decades and is now 9-5 in one-and-a-half seasons under head coach Jason Gelber.

Senior quarterback Robert Enciso would give the Stars an 8-7 lead at halftime by rushing for a touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion, while senior running back Jasen Watanabe's eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter would increase the lead to 15-7. Linfield Christian (1-1) would score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Mary Star's defense stood tall and stopped the potential game-tying two-point conversion.

With this gigantic victory, the Stars return home to Daniels Field next Friday at 7 pm against Pasadena Poly (3-0), who defeated Dymally of Los Angeles by forfeit (not enough players cleared to play).

(Note: Photo courtesy of Nathan Linayao)

Views: 167

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Branimir Kvartuc's photo was featured
Thumbnail

San Pedro Holiday Parade 2011

Tuesday
0 Comments
Branimir Kvartuc's album was featured
Thumbnail

2011 San Pedro Holiday Parade

More than 80 entries participated in the 31st annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
Tuesday
0 Comments
Melanie's event was featured

Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness at San Pedro, CA

December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & WellnessGet a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com What:              San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too. All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors. Plus, all…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Tuesday
ByTheSea's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Point Fermin Park Lighthouse Cliffs

Los Angeles County's Southern most point
Friday
0 Comments

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service