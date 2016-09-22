San Pedro High Girls Volleyball To Host Inaugural Tournament

For the first time in program history, the San Pedro High girls volleyball team will be hosting their very own tournament.

This Saturday starting at 8 am, all at the San Pedro High Flagship Campus gymnasium, the inaugural San Pedro Invitational will begin as an eight-team tournament with two pools of four schools. The other seven schools in the tournament are Locke of Los Angeles, Hamilton of Los Angeles, Hollywood and New West Charter of Los Angeles, St. Bernard of Playa Del Rey, St. Pius X/St. Matthias of Downey, and Estancia of Costa Mesa.

San Pedro is hoping that this tournament will follow up on the success of other tournaments held on campus such as the Pirate Shootout boys basketball and Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournaments that are held during winter break.

Pool play is three matches each, with a best-of-three format with the first two sets played to 25 points, and the third set if necessary, is played up to 15 points where you must win by two or more. The top four teams enter into the Gold Division playoff bracket, and the remaining four will be in the Silver Division playoff bracket.

Tie Breaker procedures are in this order: Head-To-Head, Sets Won, and then Point Differential.

During the playoffs, coaches of each school can decide whether it’s best of three sets like in pool play or a one-game playoff to 25. Playoff schedule is as follows for both Gold and Silver Divisions...

Game 1 - 1 vs. 4

Game 2 - 2 vs. 3

Game 3 - Winners of G1 & G2

Game 4 - Losers of G1 & G2

Here are the set of pool play matches of both pools in order of format starting at 8 am with two nets set up on both sides of the gym.

POOL 1

SAN PEDRO vs. Hollywood

New West Charter vs. St. Bernard

San Pedro vs. St. Bernard

New West Charter vs. Hollywood

Hollywood vs. St. Bernard

SAN PEDRO vs. New West Charter

POOL 2

Hamilton vs. Locke

Estancia vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Hamilton vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Estancia vs. Locke

Locke vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Hamilton vs. Estancia

Parking options: The best but limited parking place is on 17th St between Alma St. and Meyler St, with gym entrance just east of Alma St. More parking is available on 15th St and Alma St., in the school parking lot, just a short walk to the gym. There will be a section behind the benches for spectators to sit and there will be a concession stand available stocked with drinks and snacks.

(Note: Photo by Vince Pirozzi)