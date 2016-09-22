 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball To Host Inaugural Tournament

For the first time in program history, the San Pedro High girls volleyball team will be hosting their very own tournament.

This Saturday starting at 8 am, all at the San Pedro High Flagship Campus gymnasium, the inaugural San Pedro Invitational will begin as an eight-team tournament with two pools of four schools. The other seven schools in the tournament are Locke of Los Angeles, Hamilton of Los Angeles, Hollywood and New West Charter of Los Angeles, St. Bernard of Playa Del Rey, St. Pius X/St. Matthias of Downey, and Estancia of Costa Mesa.

San Pedro is hoping that this tournament will follow up on the success of other tournaments held on campus such as the Pirate Shootout boys basketball and Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournaments that are held during winter break.

Pool play is three matches each, with a best-of-three format with the first two sets played to 25 points, and the third set if necessary, is played up to 15 points where you must win by two or more. The top four teams enter into the Gold Division playoff bracket, and the remaining four will be in the Silver Division playoff bracket.

Tie Breaker procedures are in this order: Head-To-Head, Sets Won, and then Point Differential.

During the playoffs, coaches of each school can decide whether it’s best of three sets like in pool play or a one-game playoff to 25. Playoff schedule is as follows for both Gold and Silver Divisions...

Game 1 - 1 vs. 4

Game 2 - 2 vs. 3

Game 3 - Winners of G1 & G2

Game 4 - Losers of G1 & G2

Here are the set of pool play matches of both pools in order of format starting at 8 am with two nets set up on both sides of the gym.

POOL 1

SAN PEDRO vs. Hollywood

New West Charter vs. St. Bernard

San Pedro vs. St. Bernard

New West Charter vs. Hollywood

Hollywood vs. St. Bernard

SAN PEDRO vs. New West Charter

POOL 2

Hamilton vs. Locke

Estancia vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Hamilton vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Estancia vs. Locke

Locke vs. St. Pius X/St. Matthias

Hamilton vs. Estancia

Parking options: The best but limited parking place is on 17th St between Alma St. and Meyler St, with gym entrance just east of Alma St.  More parking is available on 15th St and Alma St., in the school parking lot, just a short walk to the gym. There will be a section behind the benches for spectators to sit and there will be a concession stand available stocked with drinks and snacks.

(Note: Photo by Vince Pirozzi)

Views: 102

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Branimir Kvartuc's photo was featured
Thumbnail

San Pedro Holiday Parade 2011

Tuesday
0 Comments
Branimir Kvartuc's album was featured
Thumbnail

2011 San Pedro Holiday Parade

More than 80 entries participated in the 31st annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
Tuesday
0 Comments
Melanie's event was featured

Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness at San Pedro, CA

December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & WellnessGet a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com What:              San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too. All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors. Plus, all…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Tuesday
ByTheSea's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Point Fermin Park Lighthouse Cliffs

Los Angeles County's Southern most point
Friday
0 Comments

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service