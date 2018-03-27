Mary Star's Octave & Emnace: All-CIF Basketball

For the second year in a row, Mary Star High boys and girls basketball garnered one All-CIF postseason selection in the CIF-Southern Section, due in large part to their overall talent and leadership tied into their respective teams making deep runs in the playoffs.

Last year, the boys reached the Division 4-A semifinals, and the girls reached the Division 5-AA quarterfinals. The roles were slightly reversed for the 2017-2018 season as the boys advanced to the quarterfinals after capturing a share of their first Santa Fe League championship since 2006, and the girls made it as far as they could, to their first ever semifinal appearance before falling to eventual Division 5-AA champion Grace Brethren of Simi Valley.

To the surprise of no one, boys junior guard Joseph Octave was selected All-CIF for the second straight season, while girls senior guard Hanalei Emnace garnered her first All-CIF selection.

From the start of the season, Octave piled up high scoring efforts in bunches while the Stars (24-6 overall) started off the season winning their first ten games, and the Milken Tournament championship in which he was the MVP of. For the season alone, Octave averaged a career best in 27.3 points, along with averages 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 steals while picking up his first Santa Fe League MVP honor. In a first round playoff win over Sage Hill, Octave, a 6'4'' guard, threw down six dunks while nearly piling up a triple double of 30 points, 8 assists and 8 steals.

In three years at Mary Star, Octave has already amassed 2,043 career points.

Emnace, only 5'2'', more than made her presence felt on the defensive end of the ball, but still led the Stars' girls team in scoring at 8.5 a game, assists at an even five per game, and steals at 5.1 a game. Emnace's final game at Grace Brethren in the semifinals was her finest one, with 17 points, 10 steals and six assists in the 71-56 loss to the Lancers.

The four-year veteran was one of three All-Santa Fe League selections as the Stars finished 19-9 overall and runner-up in league, along with fellow seniors guard Jillian Duran and forward Melanie Meza, while freshman forward Karla Rocha and junior center Lorraine Medina were second team selections for the girls.

Octave was one of six All-Santa Fe League selections as the overall Most Valuable Player and on first team with junior forward Jose Rocha and sophomore point guard Aaron Martinez. Second team choices were freshman center Dedrick Allen, senior forward Trevor Tschaepe and senior guard D'Andrew Lopez.