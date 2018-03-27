 


Sports Editor

Mary Star's Octave & Emnace: All-CIF Basketball

For the second year in a row, Mary Star High boys and girls basketball garnered one All-CIF postseason selection in the CIF-Southern Section, due in large part to their overall talent and leadership tied into their respective teams making deep runs in the playoffs.

Last year, the boys reached the Division 4-A semifinals, and the girls reached the Division 5-AA quarterfinals. The roles were slightly reversed for the 2017-2018 season as the boys advanced to the quarterfinals after capturing a share of their first Santa Fe League championship since 2006, and the girls made it as far as they could, to their first ever semifinal appearance before falling to eventual Division 5-AA champion Grace Brethren of Simi Valley.

To the surprise of no one, boys junior guard Joseph Octave was selected All-CIF for the second straight season, while girls senior guard Hanalei Emnace garnered her first All-CIF selection.

From the start of the season, Octave piled up high scoring efforts in bunches while the Stars (24-6 overall) started off the season winning their first ten games, and the Milken Tournament championship in which he was the MVP of. For the season alone, Octave averaged a career best in 27.3 points, along with averages 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 steals while picking up his first Santa Fe League MVP honor. In a first round playoff win over Sage Hill, Octave, a 6'4'' guard, threw down six dunks while nearly piling up a triple double of 30 points, 8 assists and 8 steals.

In three years at Mary Star, Octave has already amassed 2,043 career points.

Emnace, only 5'2'', more than made her presence felt on the defensive end of the ball, but still led the Stars' girls team in scoring at 8.5 a game, assists at an even five per game, and steals at 5.1 a game. Emnace's final game at Grace Brethren in the semifinals was her finest one, with 17 points, 10 steals and six assists in the 71-56 loss to the Lancers.

The four-year veteran was one of three All-Santa Fe League selections as the Stars finished 19-9 overall and runner-up in league, along with fellow seniors guard Jillian Duran and forward Melanie Meza, while freshman forward Karla Rocha and junior center Lorraine Medina were second team selections for the girls.

Octave was one of six All-Santa Fe League selections as the overall Most Valuable Player and on first team with junior forward Jose Rocha and sophomore point guard Aaron Martinez. Second team choices were freshman center Dedrick Allen, senior forward Trevor Tschaepe and senior guard D'Andrew Lopez.

Views: 6

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star's Octave & Emnace: All-CIF Basketball
2 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star's Octave & Emnace: All-CIF Basketball

For the second year in a row, Mary Star High boys and girls basketball garnered one All-CIF postseason selection in the CIF-Southern Section, due in large part to their overall talent and leadership tied into their respective teams making deep runs in the playoffs.Last year, the boys reached the Division 4-A…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Angelina Camello On Right Track To The Finish Line
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro's Angelina Camello On Right Track To The Finish Line

San Pedro High senior Angelina Camello has been living quite the wonderful life at such a young age.One of the better definitions of what a student athlete should be, Camello has all the tools...A 3.8 GPA, an awesome community work resume, and several league titles in multiple sports, even broken a few school records as…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Cumbre Flamenca - Ivan Vargas at Grand Annex

May 6, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
www.itsmyseat.com//events/192685.htmlhttp://ivanvargasflamenco.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUJdYShHib8See More
Sunday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Sunday
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Friday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Palos Verdes Ballet Presents: A Classical Evening at Norris Theatre

May 27, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
The Palos Verdes Ballet is thrilled to present its 38th Anniversary season.  Director, Uta Graf-Apotol is proudly present “A Classical Evening”. The performance includes excerpts from world renowned ballets such as Études, La Fille Mal Gardée, Diana & Acteon, Don Quixote and many more. One performance only at the Norris Theatre for one weekend only on Sunday May 27th at 5 p.m.Tickets are $37 for Adults, $27 for children.…See More
Friday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service