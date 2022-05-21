 

Patrick Antonian on Project Blowed in Leimert Park "It Was Where The Culture Happened"

Views: 9

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Patrick Antonian on Project Blowed in Leimert Park "It Was Where The Culture Happened"

1 hour ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a video

Patrick Antonian on Project Blowed in Leimert Park "It Was Where The Culture Happened"

Patrick Antonian on Project Blowed in Leimert Park "It Was Where The Culture Happened"
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a video

Patrick Antonian on How Graffiti Inspired Him to Become a Rapper

Patrick Antonian on How Graffiti Inspired Him to Become a Rapper
May 13
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball Pulls Away & Advances In CIF-LACS Open Quarters

Familiarity breeds contempt... that's what that old saying goes.However, whenever San Pedro High softball hooks it up with Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington in a CIF-Los Angeles City Section playoff game, familiarity rears its ugly head in the worst possible way for the Pilots.For the first time ever, San Pedro, Banning and fellow Marine League power Carson, all…See More
May 11
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Christian rapper Prodigal Son on Growing Up in Elysian Park
May 1
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Christian rapper Prodigal Son on Growing Up in Elysian Park

Christian rapper Prodigal Son @prodigalson_one on growing up in Elysian ParkSee More
May 1
0 Comments
Andrew Silber is attending Carolyn Kraft's event
Thumbnail

Sustainable Seafood Expo 2017 at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

October 1, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Learn how to choose the right fish for your dish - one that’s good for your body and for the environment. Throughout Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, you’ll be able to enjoy scrumptious seafood samples, meet top chefs, learn during cooking demos, explore informational booths, watch educational movies and sip an ice-cold beverage or two. Actor Adrian Grenier of “Entourage” fame and co-founder of the Lonely Whale Foundation will be the Expo's Keynote Speaker. Don’t miss the opportunity to dine with him…See More
Apr 17
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2022 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Team
Apr 8

© 2022   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service