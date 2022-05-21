Patrick Antonian on Project Blowed in Leimert Park "It Was Where The Culture Happened"

Familiarity breeds contempt... that's what that old saying goes.However, whenever San Pedro High softball hooks it up with Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington in a CIF-Los Angeles City Section playoff game, familiarity rears its ugly head in the worst possible way for the Pilots.For the first time ever, San Pedro, Banning and fellow Marine League power Carson, all…See More
Learn how to choose the right fish for your dish - one that’s good for your body and for the environment. Throughout Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, you’ll be able to enjoy scrumptious seafood samples, meet top chefs, learn during cooking demos, explore informational booths, watch educational movies and sip an ice-cold beverage or two. Actor Adrian Grenier of “Entourage” fame and co-founder of the Lonely Whale Foundation will be the Expo's Keynote Speaker. Don’t miss the opportunity to dine with him…See More
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot