POLA High Girls Soccer Heads 2017 All-City Selections

Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer reaped the rewards of a fruitful first CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship season as the City honored three players, and coach Javier Torres with high praise for the 2017 All-City Section selections.

Stevens Institute Of Technology-bound senior forward Anna Vidovich, junior midfielder Briana Mancilla and junior defender Christy Messner represented POLA as All-City overall first team and All-City Division II selections, while Torres was honored as CIF-LACS Division II Coach Of The Year after guiding the Polar Bears to an 18-4 record, seventh straight Crosstown League title, and the Division II championship.

The combination Vidovich (25 goals, LACS-leading 24 assists) and Mancilla (26 goals, 19 assists), were seemingly unstoppable for POLA, while Messner was named the Crosstown League's Most Valuable Player.

Vidovich, who has been named All-City for the second straight season, scored the tying goal in the Division II final before POLA won, 2-1 over Grant in four overtimes on March 3 at Los Angeles Valley College.

Mancilla, now a three-time All-City selection, is now the San Pedro Prep Girls Soccer's all-time career leader in goals with 88, and next season will try to become just the second in CIF-LACS history to reach the career mark of 100 goals, joining fellow three-time All-City selection, Harbor Teacher Prep senior Mayela Medina who finished with 139, including 45 this season.

Messner scored only three goals, but her third was the final one for the Polar Bears off a 30-yard free kick in a 3-1 loss to eventual CIF-Southern Section & State Division III champion South Torrance in the first round of the CIF State Division III Regional playoffs.

San Pedro senior midfielders Maddie Villela and Sydney Engel were both honored as an All-City second team, and All-City Division 1 selections for the second year in a row.

The Marymount California-bound Villela went on a tear for the Pirates in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs, scoring five goals, four of which in an 11-0 first-round victory over Chatsworth, and scored the lone goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual Division 1 champion Granada Hills. Engel was also dynamic, producing 26 goals and 15 assists for the twelve-time Marine League champions.

In boys basketball, POLA senior forward Isaac Perez was honored with an All-City Division IV selection.

