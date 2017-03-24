 


Sports Editor

Andrea Cline's Dramatic HR Powers SPHS Softball Past Banning

WILMINGTON - Nothing seems to unnerve San Pedro High softball.

Not a rough beginning in the Redondo Union Tournament to start the 2017 season, a challenging previous week where the Pirates lost four of seven games, a rough start to this week in a Marine League opener at Carson, not even a tight game with defending league champion Banning of Wilmington, or in the case of senior catcher Andrea Cline, a 1-and-2 pitch count.

"I was looking for a pitch that I would be able to drive hard and forward," the four-year veteran said. "I knew I had to protect with two strikes."

Cline would foul off six consecutive pitches from Banning freshman left-hander Angelina Devoe, and then finally, the pitch she was able to drive came, and Cline got it all for a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning for the visiting Pirates to prevail, 3-1 over the Pilots at the Wilmington Athletic Complex.

With this monster victory, San Pedro (9-7-1 overall, 1-1 league) proved to a lot of doubters, and made believers out of everyone else, that they are a dangerous team with seven seniors and six juniors in spite of what the Pirates had to endure this week alone, letting a 3-0 lead get away in a 8-3 loss to Carson on Monday, followed by rallying to win 5-3 over a talented West Torrance team on Wednesday.

"It felt great to get the win," San Pedro senior shortstop Deanna Gonzalez said. "I truly believe in my teammates to push through. I'm proud to call them my team."

Added junior left fielder Taiya Reyna: "We're finally playing as one and we kept fighting."

Devoe and San Pedro senior pitcher Cindy Robles were dueling it out pitching five scoreless innings each, although the Pirates left runners on first and second in the first inning, two in scoring position in the third inning, and senior shortstop Deanna Gonzalez's towering double in the top of the fourth with two outs wasn't enough to produce a run. Robles wheeled and dealed four no-hit innings before surrendering a leadoff single to Banning sophomore right fielder Gladys Garcia in the bottom of the fifth.

Cline would lace a double to the left-center field fence with two outs in the sixth inning, then a ground ball hit by San Pedro junior right fielder Anessa Quiroz seemed like a sure out when Banning junior shortstop Jayda Su'e fielded it, but her throw to first was errant, allowing freshman courtesy runner Sofia Gomez to score for a 1-0 lead.

Garcia would blast a no-doubt-about-it, first-pitch solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for Banning (9-3, 1-1) to knot the score at 1-1, sending the game into extra innings.

San Pedro would put the pressure on early in the top of the eighth with Reyna's leadoff single, then senior third baseman Ricki Justiniano, who struck out three times against Devoe, worked a four-pitch walk. Banning sophomore third baseman Ameyalli Vargas would field San Pedro junior designated player Hannae Seller-Tousseau's ground ball, smartly touched her base to double up Reyna before retiring Seller-Tousseau for the double play, setting up Cline.

Ten pitches later, Cline's flair for the dramatic on her two-run shot to left field put San Pedro ahead for good, and provided a jolt of electricity and encouragement to her teammates who greeted her at home plate.

"It was amazing that she clutched up and did her job to help the team out," said Reyna, who went 2-for-4 at the plate for San Pedro. "Especially Cindy, because she pitched her heart out for eight innings."

On cue, Robles would strike the side out in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win for San Pedro, finishing with a sparkling and gutsy two-hit performance with eleven strikeouts, only walking Banning second baseman Sarahy Martinez in the second inning, and two hits, both to Garcia who finished 2-for-3 for the Pilots.

Robles only had one clear game plan in mind when dealing with Banning's outstanding hitting lineup.

"I had to be mentally focused and hit all my spots," Robles said.

Probably even more important than Robles' pitching and Cline's home run, was how the defense played a part for San Pedro, as they played flawlessly without a single error. Reyna was key with three outfield putouts, and Gonzalez (2-for-4, double) was extra effective at shortstop, as was senior second baseman Mackenzie Winkle. 

"I believe that we can do that every game for Cindy because we have all the right mechanics," Reyna said. "We just need to communicate more."

San Pedro will next host Gardena on Tuesday.

Views: 117

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Marlene Bauman's event was featured
Thumbnail

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse at Pt Fermin Lighthouse

April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor - a hilarious comedy! at Little Fish Theatre

April 21, 2017 at 8pm to May 20, 2017 at 8pm
Laughter on the 23rd Floorby Neil Simon, directed by Holly Baker-KreiswirthRuns: Fridays/Saturdays 4/21-5/20 at 8pm  Sunday matinees 4/30 at 2pm & 5/14 at 2pm  Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 7 blog posts were featured
4 more…
42 minutes ago
Rick de la Torre posted a blog post

Thousands of Books Arrive via Long Beach for Utah Campus

Click here to see the full KTVX ABC 4 story: http://www.good4utah.com/news/local-news/3600-books-handed-out-at-bennion-elementary-school/688775169The Molina Foundation of Long Beach recently gave away 3,600 new…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Rick de la Torre posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 more…
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson
Apr 7

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson

It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
Apr 7
0 Comments
Pasadena Music Scene posted a blog post

music producer Mos Hi talks Upcoming Projects, the meaning behind his Alias, and how Persistence overcomes Resistance

Apr 6
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service