Mary Star's Octave & Pisano: All-CIF Southern Section

After two great individual seasons that were tied into team success... two of Mary Star High's best basketball hoopers were rewarded with a great honor from the CIF-Southern Section.

Sophomore guard Joseph Octave was named to the All-CIF Division 4A boys team after helping pace the Stars to a 21-9 record and a CIF-SS Division 4A semifinals appearance after three big victories over Oxford Academy, Burroughs of Ridgecrest and a stunning triple overtime victory over second-seeded Pacific of San Bernadino.

Octave, who scored 40 in the 103-102 win over Pacific, averaged 24.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, already over the 1,000 mark in career points. In that same game, Octave hit the game-tying shot at the end of regulation, a game-tying three-pointer near the end of second overtime, and the game-winning shot with eight seconds left in the third overtime to spring the upset.

Mary Star's stellar run ended with a semifinal loss to Shalhevet.

The boys garnered five All-Santa Fe League selections, with Octave and senior guard Nick Billings leading the way on first team. Senior guard Nathan Linayao, freshman guard Aaron Martinez and sophomore Jose Rocha made second team All-Santa Fe League.

Also, senior guard Angela Pisano was named to the All-CIF Division 5A girls team after pacing the Stars to the quarterfinals. In the second round victory over AGBU of Pasadena, Pisano scored a season-high 32 points to power Mary Star to a 61-19 victory.

For her overall career at Mary Star, Pisano, who averaged 15.5 points to lead the girls team, finished with 1,612 career points, eight all-league selections (four each for volleyball and basketball), three Santa Fe League championships in volleyball, and was also among the team leaders in steals, second only to junior Hanalei Emnace who made All-Santa Fe League first team with Pisano.

Also making second team all-league was senior forward Amanda Vitalich and junior guard Jillian Duran.

The Mary Star girls finished 18-10 overall before a Division 5A quarterfinal loss to Sherman Indian of Riverside.

(Note: Photos by Dan Pronovost)