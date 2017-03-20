 


Sports Editor

Mary Star's Octave & Pisano: All-CIF Southern Section

After two great individual seasons that were tied into team success... two of Mary Star High's best basketball hoopers were rewarded with a great honor from the CIF-Southern Section.

Sophomore guard Joseph Octave was named to the All-CIF Division 4A boys team after helping pace the Stars to a 21-9 record and a CIF-SS Division 4A semifinals appearance after three big victories over Oxford Academy, Burroughs of Ridgecrest and a stunning triple overtime victory over second-seeded Pacific of San Bernadino.

Octave, who scored 40 in the 103-102 win over Pacific, averaged 24.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, already over the 1,000 mark in career points. In that same game, Octave hit the game-tying shot at the end of regulation, a game-tying three-pointer near the end of second overtime, and the game-winning shot with eight seconds left in the third overtime to spring the upset.

Mary Star's stellar run ended with a semifinal loss to Shalhevet.

The boys garnered five All-Santa Fe League selections, with Octave and senior guard Nick Billings leading the way on first team. Senior guard Nathan Linayao, freshman guard Aaron Martinez and sophomore Jose Rocha made second team All-Santa Fe League.

Also, senior guard Angela Pisano was named to the All-CIF Division 5A girls team after pacing the Stars to the quarterfinals. In the second round victory over AGBU of Pasadena, Pisano scored a season-high 32 points to power Mary Star to a 61-19 victory.

For her overall career at Mary Star, Pisano, who averaged 15.5 points to lead the girls team, finished with 1,612 career points, eight all-league selections (four each for volleyball and basketball), three Santa Fe League championships in volleyball, and was also among the team leaders in steals, second only to junior Hanalei Emnace who made All-Santa Fe League first team with Pisano.

Also making second team all-league was senior forward Amanda Vitalich and junior guard Jillian Duran.

The Mary Star girls finished 18-10 overall before a Division 5A quarterfinal loss to Sherman Indian of Riverside.

(Note: Photos by Dan Pronovost)

Views: 63

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Marlene Bauman's event was featured
Thumbnail

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse at Pt Fermin Lighthouse

April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor - a hilarious comedy! at Little Fish Theatre

April 21, 2017 at 8pm to May 20, 2017 at 8pm
Laughter on the 23rd Floorby Neil Simon, directed by Holly Baker-KreiswirthRuns: Fridays/Saturdays 4/21-5/20 at 8pm  Sunday matinees 4/30 at 2pm & 5/14 at 2pm  Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 7 blog posts were featured
4 more…
42 minutes ago
Rick de la Torre posted a blog post

Thousands of Books Arrive via Long Beach for Utah Campus

Click here to see the full KTVX ABC 4 story: http://www.good4utah.com/news/local-news/3600-books-handed-out-at-bennion-elementary-school/688775169The Molina Foundation of Long Beach recently gave away 3,600 new…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Rick de la Torre posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 more…
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson
Apr 7

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson

It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
Apr 7
0 Comments
Pasadena Music Scene posted a blog post

music producer Mos Hi talks Upcoming Projects, the meaning behind his Alias, and how Persistence overcomes Resistance

Apr 6
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service