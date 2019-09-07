 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Football With Record-Setting Night In Victory

Just one week ago, San Pedro High football had a triumphant return to its former home, Daniels Field.

What would happen on Friday in their 2019 debut at their current home Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, was something you had to see to believe.

The defense of the Pirates have already made quite an impression in victories over North Torrance and Eagle Rock, but in the first 14 minutes of action against Taft, San Pedro would intercept five passes, returning four of them for touchdowns in what would be a historic night of monstrous proportions in a 77-7 victory over the Toreadors, setting a team record for points at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, eclipsing the prior record of 62 in a 62-6 victory over Jefferson of Los Angeles during the 2009 season. 

San Pedro (3-0 overall), the defending CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champion, looks more and more like a team that can potentially make a run in the Open Division.

Senior running back Joshua Ward (#47) had another sensational night, scoring five touchdowns, rushing for 94 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries, returning a first quarter interception 15 yards for a defensive score, then after the Toreadors (1-2) scored midway through the second quarter, Ward played a long kickoff on the bounce before it reached the end zone, and returned it an incredible 98 yards for his fifth score of the night, and a 63-7 lead.

Joining in on the fun for San Pedro on this night with two 'Pick Six' scores is senior WR/DB Andres Srsen (#7), as he scored the first and last touchdowns of what was a mind-blowing 49 point first quarter. 

On the just the third play of the game, Srsen picked off the first pass of the night and returned it six yards for a 7-0 San Pedro edge with 10:20 remaining in the first quarter. Then on the last play of the quarter, Srsen picked off a curl route pass over the middle, got two key blocks and busted loose for a 78-yard interception return. Also in the first quarter, junior WR/DB Joshua Johnson (#9) intercepted a pass, setting up his own 14-yard touchdown reception two plays later off a pass from junior quarterback Dylan Kordic, who completed his only two passes on the night for only 17 yards.

Before Taft scoring and the kickoff return touchdown from Ward that followed it, sophomore WR/DB Robert Ellett (#3) also returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter which added to San Pedro's already insurmountable advantage.

Junior running back Nigee Strong's 50-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard punt return for another score by senior WR/DB Jahmar Brown in the third quarter rounded out the scoring.

San Pedro, who only ran 13 offensive plays the entire night, will face Bell, who lost 47-7 at Eagle Rock, on the road next Friday.

