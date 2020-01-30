 


San Pedro High Girls Soccer Stays Atop The Marine League

Nothing seems to change when it comes to the Marine League and San Pedro High girls soccer.

Since the 1999-2000 season, the Pirates have literally owned the league, only losing twice during that span and capturing 18 crowns in the past 19 seasons, including the last 14 years in a row. By defeating rival Narbonne, 2-0 on Wednesday at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, you can expect that number to grow a notch higher.

San Pedro (12-2-1 overall, 6-0 league) overcame the physical tactics of the Gauchos (4-4-2, 4-2), who drew two yellow cards in the last two minutes, while dominating field possession for an insane 70 of the 80 minutes, out-shooting Narbonne 18 to 1, which made life pretty easy for senior goalie Katelyn Viducic, who needed to make just one save on a corner kick in the seventh minute for her tenth shutout of the season.

The 29th minute was San Pedro's big break.

After a foul which led to a free kick, San Pedro picked up the pace and found senior forward Dominique Saxey-Santillo who drew a double team on a breakaway, tapping a pass to Sonoma State commit and senior midfielder Renee Ketner who was denied at close range, but the long ricochet off the save went right to junior midfielder Abby Cazares, who blasted in a shot just inside the 18-yard box for a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second half, Saxey-Santillo would head in a shot for the Pirates' second goal of the game off a great cross pass from freshman midfielder Gracie Carrasco. 

Several Pirates, like Cazares, sophomore Isis Valdes, junior Briana Johnson, and the freshmen trio of Sora Yun, Sophia Brownson and Valerie Torres played to their strengths to keep Narbonne off the scoreboard all the while protecting Viducic defensively.  San Pedro had several other chances offensively, with Johnson missing wide on a penalty kick, and junior Mya Hay missing a shot off the crossbar, but the game itself was not in any real danger.

Considering the Pirates won the first meeting, 3-0 at Narbonne two weeks earlier on January 15, in all likelihood a 15th consecutive Marine League championship will be sealed next week since San Pedro won the other league games against Carson, Banning, Gardena and Rancho Dominguez by a combined 34-0 margin. 

San Pedro will next play at Rancho Dominguez on Friday.

Jamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

