 


Sports Editor

SP's Velazquez, Quiroz & Reyna; POLA's Vargas: 2018 All-City Softball

As always, the CIF-Los Angeles City Section piles on the postseason awards for softball, and not surprisingly, San Pedro and Port Of Los Angeles High were well represented once again in 2018.

San Pedro's sensational trio of sophomore P/INF Briana Velazquez, senior catcher Anessa Quiroz and senior OF/SS Taiya Reyna all were selected to the All-City Open Division team, while POLA senior P/INF Angie Vargas garnered her second ever All-City Division I selection, first since 2016.

Velazquez, also an All-Marine League first team selection and San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Co-Player Of The Year, was an All-City Open Division first team selection, while Quiroz and Reyna were All-City Open Division second team selections. Velazquez hit .453 on the season with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, while also going 10-7 in the circle with a 3.36 ERA and 130 strikeouts. Quiroz hit 9 home runs for San Pedro and caught seven would-be baserunners stealing. Reyna led San Pedro with 37 runs scored, while also hitting four home runs for the Open Division runner-up.

Over at POLA, Vargas was named second team All-City Division I, using her experience of being a four-year varsity player to help guide the Polar Bears to a share of their eighth straight Coliseum League championship.

The CIF-LACS Open Division Player Of The Year is Ruby Salzman, star senior outfielder of Chatsworth, who defeated San Pedro, 4-1 for the championship on May 19 at Cal State Dominguez Hills, and the Pitcher Of The Year is Carson senior Ashley Wies, who powered the Colts to a perfect 10-0 Marine League championship.

In baseball, San Pedro High sophomore P/INF Travis Connelly was selected to the All-City Open Division as a Utility Player, while in Division 3, POLA seniors Dylann Renn (pitcher) & Nick Skrumbis (infielder) were All-City selections.

Views: 8

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post SP's Velazquez, Quiroz & Reyna; POLA's Vargas: 2018 All-City Softball
20 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

SP's Velazquez, Quiroz & Reyna; POLA's Vargas: 2018 All-City Softball

As always, the CIF-Los Angeles City Section piles on the postseason awards for softball, and not surprisingly, San Pedro and Port Of Los Angeles High were well represented once again in 2018.San Pedro's sensational trio of sophomore P/INF Briana Velazquez, senior catcher Anessa Quiroz and senior OF/SS Taiya Reyna all…See More
21 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Happy Flag Day from America's Port®! Celebrate Old Glory's red, white, and blue here at the #PortofLA at Cars and S… https://t.co/MNWR1D8ykI
Twitter6 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: .@PrimeVideo and the #LAFleetWeek Foundation have announced the Prime original series @JackRyanAmazon is the presenting sp…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @Teslarati: SpaceX posts first BFR-dedicated job posting – wanna build a Mars rocket? - https://t.co/njOfYDmpFF https://t.co/II4l0WnZcr
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: Last week, #PortofLA announced the completion of the $15.6 million Harbor Boulevard Roadway Improvements Pro… https://t.co/FOaiXYOY8j
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA has released an Initial Study/Notice of Preparation (IS/NOP) for the proposed Harbor Performance Enhancem… https://t.co/tS4QeGAmTC
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @SBCCThriveLA: Last weekend SBCC's Preschool Without Walls program hosted a tide pool cleanup at Cabrillo Beach thanks to support from t…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service