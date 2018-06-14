SP's Velazquez, Quiroz & Reyna; POLA's Vargas: 2018 All-City Softball

As always, the CIF-Los Angeles City Section piles on the postseason awards for softball, and not surprisingly, San Pedro and Port Of Los Angeles High were well represented once again in 2018.

San Pedro's sensational trio of sophomore P/INF Briana Velazquez, senior catcher Anessa Quiroz and senior OF/SS Taiya Reyna all were selected to the All-City Open Division team, while POLA senior P/INF Angie Vargas garnered her second ever All-City Division I selection, first since 2016.

Velazquez, also an All-Marine League first team selection and San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Co-Player Of The Year, was an All-City Open Division first team selection, while Quiroz and Reyna were All-City Open Division second team selections. Velazquez hit .453 on the season with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, while also going 10-7 in the circle with a 3.36 ERA and 130 strikeouts. Quiroz hit 9 home runs for San Pedro and caught seven would-be baserunners stealing. Reyna led San Pedro with 37 runs scored, while also hitting four home runs for the Open Division runner-up.

Over at POLA, Vargas was named second team All-City Division I, using her experience of being a four-year varsity player to help guide the Polar Bears to a share of their eighth straight Coliseum League championship.

The CIF-LACS Open Division Player Of The Year is Ruby Salzman, star senior outfielder of Chatsworth, who defeated San Pedro, 4-1 for the championship on May 19 at Cal State Dominguez Hills, and the Pitcher Of The Year is Carson senior Ashley Wies, who powered the Colts to a perfect 10-0 Marine League championship.

In baseball, San Pedro High sophomore P/INF Travis Connelly was selected to the All-City Open Division as a Utility Player, while in Division 3, POLA seniors Dylann Renn (pitcher) & Nick Skrumbis (infielder) were All-City selections.