The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Team

The 2016-2017 girls basketball season for San Pedro Prep Sports was filled with promise for the future, and the end of one of the most decorated careers in this sport for this town.

Mary Star High senior guard Angela Pisano would make sure her final year would end specially, not just for herself, but for the team as a whole, as the Stars went 18-10 overall, reaching the CIF-Southern Section Division V-A quarterfinals where it fell short at Sherman Indian of Riverside.

Coach Victor Tuberosi also had his finest season in his fourth year at the helm, pacing the Stars to a third place Santa Fe League finish at 6-4, a second straight Firebaugh Tournament championship, and giving the Stars opponents fits, and sometimes making them dizzy with a relentless full court pressure defense, which allowed junior point guard Hanalei Emnace to wreak havoc with a 4.7 steals per game average.

Pisano only averaged 15.5 points which led the team, but she still ended up with 1,612 career points, her fourth straight All-Santa Fe League first team selection, and her first All-CIF (Division V-A) postseason selection to boot. In all, Pisano also will graduate from Mary Star as an eight-time all-league selection, to add to her four all-league volleyball selections and three Santa Fe League girls volleyball championships.

For these reasons, Pisano earns her second San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Player Of The Year honor for the second time in three years, and Tuberosi earns his first Coach Of The Year honor as well.

In Mary Star's 61-19 romp of AGBU of Pasadena in the second round of the CIF-SS Division V-A playoffs (Stars earned a first round bye), Pisano would score a season-high 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and made all four free throws, dominating the first quarter with 14 points.

In spite of San Pedro High losing 2016 SPNP Co-Players Of The Year, senior G/F Deanna Valverde via a transfer to Carson and Melannie Ortiz (El Camino College) to graduation, not to mention 21 out of 28 games under first-year coach Eric Parker, the Lady Pirates still managed to make the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I playoffs with a 5-7 Marine League record, placing fourth in the cutthroat league.

Port Of Los Angeles and third-year coach Elspeth Carden missed the CIF-LACS Division III playoffs even though the Polar Bears managed a 9-7 overall record, finishing 8-6 in the Crosstown League (tied for third with Harbor Teacher Prep who won both meetings with POLA which knocked them from the playoffs).

Here is the full All-San Pedro News Pilot Girls Basketball Team for 2017...

FIRST TEAM

Mariam Moreno (POLA, sr.)

Natalia Vasquez (San Pedro, sr.)

Adriyanna Edmonds (San Pedro, fr.)

Jillian Duran (Mary Star, jr.)

Melanie Meza (Mary Star, jr.)

SECOND TEAM

Sierra Hayes (San Pedro, fr.)

Kiara Jones (POLA, fr.)

Sachi Verner (POLA, jr.)

Amanda Vitalich (Mary Star, sr.)

Raeven Hayes (San Pedro, sr.)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Angela Pisano (Mary Star, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Hanalei Emnace (Mary Star, sr.)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Victor Tuberosi (Mary Star)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro

2013: Angela Wade, Port Of Los Angeles

2014: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro

2015: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro & Angela Pisano, Mary Star.

2016: Deanna Valverde & Melannie Ortiz, San Pedro