 


Sports Editor

The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Team

The 2016-2017 seasons for San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High boys soccer was a curious mix. One school would repeat as a league champion, another suffered through forfeits, and another benefited from forfeits to become a league champion.

That repeat champion would be Mary Star High, as the boys soccer team and head coach Chris Guastella started off the season hot, finish 13-3-3 overall, and win nine Camino Real League games in a row to successfully defend their league title even though it did mean sharing it with St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs, who dealt the Stars their only defeat in a league opener.

The season ended prematurely with a 4-0 first round loss to Wilson of Hacienda Heights in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, but that didn't diminish the accomplishment for Mary Star, or high-scoring junior forward Victor Garnier, who earned his second San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Player Of The Year award.

Garnier, who scored 45 goals as a sophomore, once again posted high marks for Mary Star this season.

Meanwhile, San Pedro and coach Peter Hazdovac navigated through a tough beginning, found their footing fast and ended up as the Marine League champions by a technicality, having never defeated Banning of Wilmington (2-0 loss & 1-1 tie), yet the Pilots forfeited five league wins and lone tie. Even so, the Pirates still finished 13-5-3 overall, 8-0-2 in league as they made things tough on everyone else, with the two ties coming against Narbonne of Harbor City.

In spite of their 1-0 loss to Reseda in the first round of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division II playoffs, Hazdovac is still honored as the 2017 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Coach Of The Year.

It was a really hard pill to swallow for Port Of Los Angeles this year, as they forfeited four wins and two ties due to an ineligible player (fifth year of eligibility) to finish 1-13-1 overall, 1-11-1 in the Crosstown League.

Here is the full All-San Pedro News Pilot Boys Soccer Team for 2017...

FIRST TEAM
Andries Rodriguez (San Pedro, jr.)

Jorge Alvarenga (San Pedro, jr.)
Ervin Rodas (Mary Star, sr.)

Michael Sharma (Mary Star, sr.)

Adolfo Mora (POLA, sr.)

Brandon Zuniga (POLA, jr.)

Fernando Franco (Mary Star, sr.)
Jerry Solares (San Pedro, sr.)

Isaac Garcia (POLA, sr.)

Francisco Ojeda (San Pedro, jr.)

                                                 

SECOND TEAM
Andrew Flores (POLA, sr.)

Jesus Aguilera (Mary Star, jr.)
Robert Enciso (Mary Star, sr.)

Ishmael Castillo (San Pedro, sr.)

Isaac Cortez (San Pedro, jr.)

Jaime Casiano Jr. (Mary Star, sr.)

Xavier Martinez (Mary Star.)

Edwin Reyes (POLA, jr.)

Justin Kirkendall (POLA, sr.)

Juan Retana (San Pedro, soph.)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Victor Garnier (Mary Star, jr.)

GOALIE OF THE YEAR

Timothy Kirchner (Mary Star, sr.)

COACH OF THE YEAR
Peter Hazdovac (San Pedro)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Drew Mendez, Mary Star

2013: Jake Tedesco, Mary Star & Santiago Rodriguez, San Pedro.
2014: Daniel Powell, San Pedro
2015: Jose (Cele) Lopez, San Pedro

2016: Victor Garnier, Mary Star

