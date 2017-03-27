 


Sports Editor

The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Team

The 2016-2017 girls soccer seasons for San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea was once again a great one, but for the first time in three years, it did not end with all three schools winning their respective league championships. Yet it had a couple of firsts.

One first in particular... was a CIF championship.

After six years of chasing, coming close and coming up short time and time again, POLA would finally come away with its first CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship on March 3, when Gisselle Mora's dramatic goal with two minutes left in sudden death overtime gave the Polar Bears a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Grant of Van Nuys for the Division II crown.

Another first... was a pair of signing day ceremonies.

On February 1, POLA senior forward Anna Vidovich signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Stevens Institute Of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, and just an hour later, San Pedro senior midfielder Maddie Villela would sign on to play at Marymount California close to home in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

POLA, although losing 3-0 to San Pedro on December 23, would end up becoming the toast of the town with their first CIF title, and Vidovich was a big reason why, scoring 25 goals and leading the CIF-LACS with 24 assists. In fact, Vidovich was the one who forced overtime with a clutch goal in the 79th minute of regulation. Villela and fellow senior midfielder Sydney Engel proved to be a dangerous combination for the Pirates, who won their twelfth consecutive Marine League championship and advance to the CIF-LACS Division 1 quarterfinals.

Engel would score a career-high 26 goals, tying her atop all of San Pedro with POLA's dynamic junior midfielder Briana Mancilla, who also had 19 assists for the Polar Bears and now is the all-time record holder for all San Pedro-based high schools with 88 career goals.

All these phenomenal seasons would lead to Engel and Vidovich sharing the honor as 2017 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Co-Players Of The Year, and Villela (16 goals), who scored five goals in the playoffs, as the Most Outstanding Player.

Also San Pedro coaches Crystal Valdes and Chatelaine 'Shadow' Ansaldi, along with CIF-LACS Division II Coach Of The Year in POLA's Javier Torres, all share Coach Of The Year Honors. San Pedro junior goalie Carlene Luna would be named Goalie Of The Year for the third straight season, and POLA junior defender Christy Messner, is named Defender Of The Year to go along with her Crosstown League MVP honor.

San Pedro finished 18-3-2 overall, 9-0-1 in the Marine League, also repeating as Lady Pirate Cup Tournament champions, while POLA finished 18-4 with a 13-0 Crosstown League mark, scoring 125 goals as a team, and winning their seventh straight league title as a result.

Even though Mary Star did not win a third straight league title, first-year coach Taidgh Simpson still had the Stars competing day in and day out in spite of their 6-11-1 overall record, and 1-6-1 mark in the Camino Real League.

Seniors Taylor Garcia and Kaylee Rucker still managed great final seasons for Mary Star, and sophomore defender Rose Amalfitano has future All-CIF talent.

Here is the full All-San Pedro News Pilot Girls Soccer Team for 2017...

FIRST TEAM
Briana Mancilla (POLA, jr.)

Keely Bales (POLA, fr.)

Samantha Martinez (San Pedro, soph.)

Kaylee Rucker (Mary Star, sr.)

Taylor Garcia (Mary Star, sr.)

Rose Amalfitano (Mary Star, soph.)

Madeline Luna (San Pedro, sr.)

Catherin Corea (San Pedro, sr.)

Britney Delgado (POLA, jr.)

Priscilla Moran (San Pedro, sr.)


SECOND TEAM
Shawnie Carolla (Mary Star, sr.)

Kiriana Teofilo (San Pedro, jr.)

Kendall Dimson (POLA, soph.)

Gisselle Mora (POLA, soph.)

Katin Latka (Mary Star, jr.)

Berneice Casillas (Mary Star, soph.)

Alyssa Medrano (POLA, sr.)

Renee Ketner (San Pedro, fr.)

Angelina Camello (San Pedro, soph.)

Katelyn Viducic (POLA, fr.)


CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Sydney Engel (San Pedro, sr.)

Anna Vidovich (POLA, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Maddie Villela (San Pedro, sr.)


GOALIE OF THE YEAR
Carlene Luna (San Pedro, jr.)

 

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Christy Messner (POLA, jr.)


COACHES OF THE YEAR
Crystal Valdes & Chatelaine ‘Shadow’ Ansaldi (San Pedro); Javier Torres (POLA).

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP GIRLS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Chatelaine 'Shadow' Ansaldi, San Pedro

2013: Nikki Bonilla & Alyssa Bristol, Port Of Los Angeles
2014: Isabela Van Antwerp, Port Of Los Angeles
2015: Tiffany Torres, Port Of Los Angeles

2016: Ryann Lozano, San Pedro & Briana Mancilla, Port Of Los Angeles

Views: 85

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Marlene Bauman's event was featured
Thumbnail

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse at Pt Fermin Lighthouse

April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor - a hilarious comedy! at Little Fish Theatre

April 21, 2017 at 8pm to May 20, 2017 at 8pm
Laughter on the 23rd Floorby Neil Simon, directed by Holly Baker-KreiswirthRuns: Fridays/Saturdays 4/21-5/20 at 8pm  Sunday matinees 4/30 at 2pm & 5/14 at 2pm  Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the…See More
41 minutes ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 7 blog posts were featured
4 more…
42 minutes ago
Rick de la Torre posted a blog post

Thousands of Books Arrive via Long Beach for Utah Campus

Click here to see the full KTVX ABC 4 story: http://www.good4utah.com/news/local-news/3600-books-handed-out-at-bennion-elementary-school/688775169The Molina Foundation of Long Beach recently gave away 3,600 new…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Rick de la Torre posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 more…
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson
Apr 7

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson

It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
Apr 7
0 Comments
Pasadena Music Scene posted a blog post

music producer Mos Hi talks Upcoming Projects, the meaning behind his Alias, and how Persistence overcomes Resistance

Apr 6
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service