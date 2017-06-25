Jim Curry - Tribute to John Denver

JIM CURRY delivers the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You'll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon (literally!)

Tribute artist Jim Curry, who's voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver's music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today's top performer of Denver's vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Jim's uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High" "Sunshine" "Calypso" and "Annie's Song" topped the charts.