Jim Curry - Tribute to John Denver

Time: April 22, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 15 hours ago
JIM CURRY delivers the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You'll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon (literally!)
Tribute artist Jim Curry, who's voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver's music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today's top performer of Denver's vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Jim's uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High" "Sunshine" "Calypso" and "Annie's Song" topped the charts.
