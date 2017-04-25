“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA

Time: April 25, 2017 to May 30, 2017
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-519-0936
Event Type: art, exhibit
Organized By: CSU Dominguez Hills
Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.
