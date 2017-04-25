 

“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA

Event Details

“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA

Time: April 25, 2017 to May 30, 2017
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-519-0936
Event Type: art, exhibit
Organized By: CSU Dominguez Hills
Latest Activity: 18 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball Grabs Marine League Lead By Force
8 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball Grabs Marine League Lead By Force

Knowing the magnitude of the game itself, San Pedro High softball decided to force the issue against visiting Banning of Wilmington by attacking on the base paths.In the bottom of the third inning, their aggressiveness would lead to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Pilots on Tuesday, putting a stranglehold on the Marine…See More
8 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Iconwilliam t gameroz, zapa tito, Margaret Gietzen and 4 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
18 hours ago
Paul Browning posted an event
Thumbnail

“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro

April 25, 2017 to May 30, 2017
Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments
Miyuki Miyagi's blog post was featured

KPCC presents Unheard LA: The stories of where you live

 We asked for your stories, and you shared them – with honesty, generosity and spirit. Now, we at KPCC (89.3 FM) are pleased to present a series of live storytelling shows, featuring stories about L.A. told by the people who call it home.“Unheard L.A.” is a brand-new, three-part series of live shows in different venues around our sprawling and too-often disconnected metropolis. Each show is unique and features a distinct lineup of real people sharing their stories of struggle and survival, of…See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson

It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments
Lea Chazin's event was featured
Thumbnail

Rumbankete at Grand Annex

May 6, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Rumbankete reigns supreme in the greater Los Angeles area salsa scene. This 14-piece line-up is putting contemporary Cuban dance music (timba) on the map.Front line singers Gonzálo "Chalo" Chomat (ex Conexión Salsera) and Iris Sandra Cepeda (ex Arte Mixto) both consummate musicians from Cuba who have made LA their home.An evolution of salsa, timba takes it up a notch, with hyper-syncopated rhythms, fiery violins and blazing brass. Rumbankete packs LA area clubs such as the Mayan and the Conga…See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments
Melanie posted blog posts
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service