Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse

Time: April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Location: Pt Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 Paseo del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/even…
Event Type: tea, party, community
Organized By: Pt Fermin Lighthouse Society
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.
