Time: April 29, 2017 at 10pm to April 30, 2017 at 1am
Location: Iron City Tavern
Street: 589 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro 90731
Event Type: music, jam
Organized By: Hugh Hans von Kleist
Latest Activity: 4 hours ago

Event Description

Hi San Pedro,

I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.

Comment by Hugh Hans von Kleist 4 hours ago

Hi Everyone,

