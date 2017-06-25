Gray CaballerosJune 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Mouths of BabesJune 10, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Dave Widow & The Line Up featuring Bernie PearlJune 3, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: May 13, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90731
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 310 833 4813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 15 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
With a career that spans two decades, Grammy®-nominated pop icon Lisa Loeb, topped the charts in mid-1990s with a run of Billboard hits. Her "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, reached #1 in 1994, a year later, "Do You Sleep," was counted in the Top 20 and then in 1996, "I Do" reached #17.
Comment
RSVP for Lisa Loeb to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot