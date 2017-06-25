Gray CaballerosJune 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: June 10, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 15 hours ago
It's powerful. It's romantic. It's giddy. And the two are insanely infectious together onstage, like a musical and a personal love fest all at once." - Huffington Post
With more than a dozen albums and over a thousand shows between them, Ty Greenstein and Ingrid Elizabeth of MOUTHS OF BABES are no strangers to the contemporary folk music scene. For years, their respective bands Girlyman and Coyote Grace captivated thousands of loyal fans as they criss-crossed the country, rocked festival main stages, and toured with the likes of the Indigo Girls and Dar Williams.
Now, as Mouths of Babes, Ty and Ingrid have distilled the songwriting, humor, and musicianship of their previous groups into a new power duo that brings more style and depth than ever before.
