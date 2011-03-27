 

The Good Doctor - by Neil Simon and Anton Chekov

The Good Doctor - by Neil Simon and Anton Chekov

Time: June 16, 2017 at 8pm to July 15, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 23 hours ago

Event Description

The Good Doctor

by Neil Simon & Anton Chekhov, directed by James Rice

Runs: 6/16 – 7/15

Fridays/Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sunday 6/25 at 2pm  

A writer suffering from writer's block presents us with a series of witty tales of human eccentricity and frailty in Neil Simon's take on Anton Chekhov.  From an overzealous dentist, to the sneezing fit of a government clerk, an entrepreneurial tramp and a mother cheating her governess' pay,  "…there is much fun here. Mr. Simon's comic fancy is admirable." – THE NEW YORK TIMES.

 

