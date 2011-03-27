Greg Bishop's Page

Two, actually: I met Doctor Robert Ballard while photographing him at the dedication of the Lost At Sea Exhibit aboard the Battleship IOWA Museum. The other is Jonathan Williams, Battleship IOWA Museum President and CEO; I've known him since before the Iowa was saved from the "Ghost Fleet" near San Francisco.
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
22 St Landing
My place to shop in San Pedro
Along 6th Street
A little about me
Retired from a 31-year career with the Orange County (CA) Fire Authority. I love photography. I won the 2017 Port of Long Beach Photo Tour (90 photographers). I'm the ship's photographer for the Battleship IOWA Museum. I've volunteered with Pacific Battleship Center since before BB-61 arrived here.
I follow the filming in San Pedro. I receive Film LA notifications used in my detailed contributing to the "Filmed in San Pedro & Wilmington" Facebook Group. My interest is in film production itself. The recent HBO Perry Mason filming was fascinating for its authenticity and selection of cast who match the faces seen back in the 30's.
My San Pedro hangout
Aboard the Battleship IOWA Museum... and anywhere on the POLA waterfront. I've photographed there (and other SP areas) for years.
My San Pedro secret
On Battleship IOWA: The last life safety ring on the (port side) stern has a plaque I sponsored, to my dad, Earl C. (Bill) Bishop, a career U.S. Naval Aviator (1941-1955), lost when his Navy Bomber crashed in Italy.
